Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Expert calls for lowering Taiwan's Level 3 alert to 2.5

NTU epidemiologist says Level. 2.5 alert should be in place for 2 weeks

  877
By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/06/16 18:32
Level 3 restrictions seen in Taipei over Dragon Boat Festival weekend. 

Level 3 restrictions seen in Taipei over Dragon Boat Festival weekend.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — As COVID-19 case numbers have stayed below 200 for four straight days and Taiwan's R number has dropped to 0.46, an epidemiologist is calling for a Level 2.5 alert as a transition from Level 3 to Level 2 restrictions for up to two weeks.

During a livestream on Wednesday, National Taiwan University epidemiologist Chen Hsiu-hsi (陳秀熙) said that due to non-pharmaceutical prevention measures (NPI), such as wearing masks and maintaining social distance, Taiwan's R number has dropped to 0.46. He said that the R number over the last two weeks has been less than 1, indicating the country's epidemic prevention measures have been effective.

When used in the context of the pandemic, R is short for the basic reproduction number (R0). In the absence of herd immunity, R measures the average number of persons one individual with the virus can infect. The larger the R number, the more difficult it is to control community transmission.

Chen argued that due to this rapid progress, Taiwan could loosen some of its Level 3 restrictions soon. However, instead of directly dropping to Level 2, he suggested first entering an intermediary phase of Level 2.5 for at least one to two weeks.

He recommended four criteria must be met before Level 3 can be dropped to Level 2, the first two of which have already have been achieved. First, 70 percent of all medical staff have been vaccinated, which can reduce the rate of hospital infections and possible super-spreaders from household infections.

Second, masking and social distancing have been observed by over 90 percent of the population and now only need to be maintained. Of the two prerequisites not yet achieved, the first is that everyone in long-term care facilities and the elderly who live at home must be fully vaccinated.

The second is to promote testing at companies, communities, local clinics, and households. Chen said that a characteristic of the Alpha variant is that it spreads through "silent transmission" and continues to form small cluster infections.

If these clusters can be quickly identified through the screening strategies recommended, the risk of the recurrence of community transmission can be reduced. Chen pointed out that no matter how fast the vaccine is administered, it will take one to two weeks.

Therefore, he argued that a Level 2.5 buffer is needed between the Level 3 and Level 2 alerts. Chen said that this Level 2.5 phase needs at least one to two weeks of observation as some epidemic prevention measures are gradually relaxed.

During this buffer period, experts can determine whether the measures still in place can prevent small cluster infections from breaking out. Based on the experience of Israel, the U.S., and Canada, Chen asserted that vaccination rates must reach 20 to 50 percent to enable public health measures to control a local outbreak.
Level 3 alert
lockdown
lockdowns
epidemic prevention
epidemic control
Level 3 COVID-19 alert
Level 3 restrictions
Level 3 pandemic alert

RELATED ARTICLES

CECC mulls lowering Taiwan's alert level in certain regions
CECC mulls lowering Taiwan's alert level in certain regions
2021/06/15 16:37
Photo of the Day: Astute statue observing mask rule in New Taipei
Photo of the Day: Astute statue observing mask rule in New Taipei
2021/06/14 17:09
Taipei's ID-based market restrictions for foreigners, locals kick in tomorrow
Taipei's ID-based market restrictions for foreigners, locals kick in tomorrow
2021/06/11 18:33
Taiwan's R number drops to 0.7
Taiwan's R number drops to 0.7
2021/06/11 17:26
Taiwan's Miaoli relaxes caregiver rules, factory workers still under lockdown
Taiwan's Miaoli relaxes caregiver rules, factory workers still under lockdown
2021/06/11 13:01

Updated : 2021-06-16 20:17 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Half of Taiwan's cram school teachers may lose their jobs
Half of Taiwan's cram school teachers may lose their jobs
132 local COVID cases lowest in Taiwan since Level 3 began
132 local COVID cases lowest in Taiwan since Level 3 began
Taiwan reports 185 local COVID-19 cases, 15 deaths
Taiwan reports 185 local COVID-19 cases, 15 deaths
28 Chinese military aircraft intrude into Taiwan's ADIZ
28 Chinese military aircraft intrude into Taiwan's ADIZ
Foreign students not included in vaccine rollout in Taiwan
Foreign students not included in vaccine rollout in Taiwan
President Tsai denies rumor she opted for Pfizer jab
President Tsai denies rumor she opted for Pfizer jab
CECC mulls lowering Taiwan's alert level in certain regions
CECC mulls lowering Taiwan's alert level in certain regions
Taiwan reports 175 new COVID cases, 26 deaths
Taiwan reports 175 new COVID cases, 26 deaths
5 Southeast Asian countries to consider procuring Taiwan’s COVID vaccines: Report
5 Southeast Asian countries to consider procuring Taiwan’s COVID vaccines: Report
Taiwan’s top weather official sparks controversy with hiking trip
Taiwan’s top weather official sparks controversy with hiking trip