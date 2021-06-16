Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Business

Taiwan Ministry of Labor denies plans to freeze minimum wage

Final decision of review committee expected in August

  137
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/06/16 17:39
Ministry of Labor denies plans to freeze the minimum wage 

Ministry of Labor denies plans to freeze the minimum wage  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — There is no plan to freeze the official minimum wage at NT$24,000 (US$867) this year, the Ministry of Labor (MOL) said Tuesday (June 15).

Current meetings of the relevant review committee have been replaced by video conferences, though there is no decision yet to change the format of the final meeting expected in August, CNA reported.

The official minimum wage rose on Jan. 1 by 0.84 percent from NT$23,800, the lowest rate of increase since a freeze in 2016. The hourly wage rose by 1.3 percent to NT$160, which was the lowest rate of increase in a decade.

Despite rumors in the media, MOL officials denied a freeze had been discussed, emphasizing that the review committee included representatives of labor, employers, government, and academics.

Any decision will be based on an analysis of factors including the national economy, wages, inflation, and family income, the MOL said. The evolution of the current COVID-19 surge is difficult to predict, but no freeze for minimum wages has yet been on the table, according to the CNA report.
minimum wage
minimum salary
minimum monthly pay
Ministry of Labor

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan Ministry of Labor extends subsidies for furloughed workers to 24 months
Taiwan Ministry of Labor extends subsidies for furloughed workers to 24 months
2021/06/09 17:27
Employers of migrant workers in Taiwan face fines for shirking COVID prevention responsibility
Employers of migrant workers in Taiwan face fines for shirking COVID prevention responsibility
2021/06/09 10:30
Workers on unpaid leave exceed 5,000 amid COVID surge
Workers on unpaid leave exceed 5,000 amid COVID surge
2021/06/08 14:52
Migrant workers banned from Taiwan entry as of May 19 amid outbreak
Migrant workers banned from Taiwan entry as of May 19 amid outbreak
2021/05/18 16:13
Taiwan to lift ban on workers from Indonesia if country's daily COVID cases lower than 5,000
Taiwan to lift ban on workers from Indonesia if country's daily COVID cases lower than 5,000
2021/05/11 17:04

Updated : 2021-06-16 19:21 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Half of Taiwan's cram school teachers may lose their jobs
Half of Taiwan's cram school teachers may lose their jobs
132 local COVID cases lowest in Taiwan since Level 3 began
132 local COVID cases lowest in Taiwan since Level 3 began
Taiwan reports 185 local COVID-19 cases, 15 deaths
Taiwan reports 185 local COVID-19 cases, 15 deaths
28 Chinese military aircraft intrude into Taiwan's ADIZ
28 Chinese military aircraft intrude into Taiwan's ADIZ
Foreign students not included in vaccine rollout in Taiwan
Foreign students not included in vaccine rollout in Taiwan
President Tsai denies rumor she opted for Pfizer jab
President Tsai denies rumor she opted for Pfizer jab
CECC mulls lowering Taiwan's alert level in certain regions
CECC mulls lowering Taiwan's alert level in certain regions
Taiwan reports 175 new COVID cases, 26 deaths
Taiwan reports 175 new COVID cases, 26 deaths
Taiwan’s top weather official sparks controversy with hiking trip
Taiwan’s top weather official sparks controversy with hiking trip
5 Southeast Asian countries to consider procuring Taiwan’s COVID vaccines: Report
5 Southeast Asian countries to consider procuring Taiwan’s COVID vaccines: Report