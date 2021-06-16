Elderly Taiwanese actor receives speedy vaccination service

Taiwanese Actor Chen Bing-nan receives his first COVID jab on June 15. (Facebook, 台東脫線牧場-脫線爸 photo) Taiwanese Actor Chen Bing-nan receives his first COVID jab on June 15. (Facebook, 台東脫線牧場-脫線爸 photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwanese retired actor Chen Bing-nan (陳炳楠) had his first COVID jab on Tuesday (June 16) and reported slight side effects.

As Taiwan began its mass vaccination campaign on Tuesday, queues were reported nationwide. However, Chen managed to get his dose with only a 10-minute wait.

Chen Jia-cheng (陳嘉成), the actor’s son, told CNA the local health center in Luye Township, Taitung, notified his father on Monday that he should come in for his shot the following evening, which he did.

The 87-year-old celebrity afterwards posted photos of himself to Facebook. “Hope there will be no side effects,” he wrote, though on Wednesday Chen revealed he had a slight fever that went away by the afternoon.

Despite his mild discomfort, Chen said, “We need to have faith in vaccines... cheer up, Taiwan.” He added that he wished to live to be 120 years old.

The former comedian, whose stage name Tuo Sian(脫線) refers to someone careless, has been described as Taiwan’s Charlie Chaplin. At his 60, Chen gave up his career in the entertainment business to run a ranch in Taitung.