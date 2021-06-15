Alexa
American League Glance

By Associated Press
2021/06/15 22:01
All Times EDT

East Division
W L Pct GB
Tampa Bay 43 25 .632 _
Boston 41 27 .603 2
New York 34 32 .515 8
Toronto 33 32 .508
Baltimore 22 44 .333 20
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 42 25 .627 _
Cleveland 36 28 .563
Kansas City 30 36 .455 11½
Detroit 28 39 .418 14
Minnesota 26 41 .388 16
West Division
W L Pct GB
Oakland 42 27 .609 _
Houston 38 28 .576
Seattle 34 35 .493 8
Los Angeles 33 34 .493 8
Texas 25 42 .373 16

___

Monday's Games

Boston 2, Toronto 1

Cleveland 4, Baltimore 3

Tampa Bay 5, Chicago White Sox 2

Detroit 10, Kansas City 3

Oakland 8, L.A. Angels 5

Seattle 4, Minnesota 3

Tuesday's Games

Cleveland 7, Baltimore 2

N.Y. Yankees 6, Toronto 5

Boston 10, Atlanta 8

Chicago White Sox 3, Tampa Bay 0

Detroit 4, Kansas City 3

Houston 6, Texas 3, 10 innings

Oakland 6, L.A. Angels 4

Seattle 10, Minnesota 0

Wednesday's Games

Detroit (Skubal 3-7) at Kansas City (Singer 3-5), 2:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 4-3) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 5-5), 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Canning 5-4) at Oakland (Irvin 4-7), 3:37 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cole 7-3) at Toronto (Stripling 2-3), 7:07 p.m.

Baltimore (Akin 0-1) at Cleveland (Civale 9-2), 7:10 p.m.

Boston (Richards 4-4) at Atlanta (Anderson 4-3), 7:20 p.m.

Texas (Lyles 2-4) at Houston (Greinke 6-2), 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Ober 0-0) at Seattle (Sheffield 5-5), 10:10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Baltimore at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Detroit at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Updated : 2021-06-16 19:19 GMT+08:00

Half of Taiwan's cram school teachers may lose their jobs
132 local COVID cases lowest in Taiwan since Level 3 began
Taiwan reports 185 local COVID-19 cases, 15 deaths
28 Chinese military aircraft intrude into Taiwan's ADIZ
Foreign students not included in vaccine rollout in Taiwan
President Tsai denies rumor she opted for Pfizer jab
CECC mulls lowering Taiwan's alert level in certain regions
Taiwan reports 175 new COVID cases, 26 deaths
Taiwan’s top weather official sparks controversy with hiking trip
5 Southeast Asian countries to consider procuring Taiwan’s COVID vaccines: Report