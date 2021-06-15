ATP World Tour Fever-Tree Championships Results

Tuesday At The Queen's Club London Purse: €1,290,135 Surface: Grass LONDON (AP) _ Results Tuesday from Fever-Tree Championships at The Queen's Club (seedings in parentheses): Men's Singles Round of 32

Matteo Berrettini (1), Italy, def. Stefano Travaglia, Italy, 7-6 (5), 7-6 (4).

Alexander Bublik, Kazakhstan, def. Jeremy Chardy, France, 6-4, 3-6, 6-3.

Alex de Minaur (4), Australia, def. Laslo Djere, Serbia, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4.

Daniel Evans (6), Britain, def. Alexei Popyrin, Australia, 6-4, 6-4.

Frances Tiafoe, United States, def. Aljaz Bedene, Slovenia, 4-6, 6-3, 6-4.

Andy Murray, Britain, def. Benoit Paire, France, 6-3, 6-2.

Fabio Fognini (8), Italy, def. Yen-hsun Lu, Taiwan, 6-4, 7-6 (3).

Denis Shapovalov (2), Canada, def. Aleksandar Vukic, Australia, 7-6 (6), 7-6 (6).

Marin Cilic, Croatia, def. Sebastian Ofner, Austria, 6-2, 6-7 (5), 7-6 (4).

Men's Doubles

Round of 32

John Peers, Australia, and Reilly Opelka, United States, def. Harri Heliovaara, Finland, and Alastair Gray, Britain, 6-4, 3-6, 10-7.

Aslan Karatsev, Russia, and Max Purcell, Australia, def. Matwe Middelkoop, Netherlands, and John-Patrick Smith, Australia, 6-3, 3-6, 10-7.

Liam Broady and Ryan Peniston, Britain, def. Nicholas Monroe, United States, and Alexander Bublik, Kazakhstan, 7-5, 6-3.

Feliciano Lopez, Spain, and Jannik Sinner, Italy, def. Daniel Evans and Jonny O'Mara, Britain, 7-6 (8), 6-2.

Gonzalo Escobar, Ecuador, and Ariel Behar, Uruguay, def. Albert Ramos-Vinolas, Spain, and Aljaz Bedene, Slovenia, 6-3, 6-4.