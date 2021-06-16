Global Forecast as of 23:00 GMT Tuesday, June 15, 2021

City/Town, Country;Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (C);Tuesday's Low Temp (C);Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (C);Wednesday's Low Temp (C);Wednesday's Wind Direction;Wednesday's Wind Speed (KPH);Wednesday's Humidity (%);Wednesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Wednesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A stray a.m. t-storm;29;25;A stray thunderstorm;30;26;SW;20;81%;68%;7

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and very warm;40;29;Sunny and very warm;40;32;WNW;10;37%;0%;13

Aleppo, Syria;Breezy in the p.m.;31;18;Sunny and breezy;30;19;W;30;37%;0%;12

Algiers, Algeria;Clouds and sun;28;20;Partly sunny, nice;24;20;WSW;19;68%;8%;9

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Partly sunny;22;12;Partly sunny, warmer;29;19;ENE;11;53%;8%;8

Anchorage, United States;Mostly sunny;19;11;A couple of showers;16;10;SSE;18;64%;83%;3

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and very warm;38;23;Plenty of sunshine;35;23;NW;10;9%;0%;11

Astana, Kazakhstan;Partly sunny, warm;29;16;Clouds and sun, warm;32;14;NNW;13;27%;3%;7

Asuncion, Paraguay;Clouds and sun;25;13;Cooler;18;10;S;16;74%;26%;1

Athens, Greece;A shower and t-storm;24;16;Partly sunny, warmer;29;18;SSE;12;45%;2%;11

Auckland, New Zealand;A couple of showers;16;12;Partly sunny;18;11;W;12;80%;33%;2

Baghdad, Iraq;Winds subsiding;44;27;Hazy and windy;40;26;NW;32;16%;0%;12

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Clouds limiting sun;34;22;Partly sunny;34;23;S;8;54%;23%;6

Bangalore, India;A stray thunderstorm;26;21;A couple of t-storms;26;20;WSW;22;76%;71%;12

Bangkok, Thailand;A shower in the p.m.;33;26;A p.m. t-storm;32;26;WSW;10;71%;64%;5

Barcelona, Spain;Sunny;30;20;Partly sunny;27;22;ENE;13;61%;19%;11

Beijing, China;Mostly cloudy, warm;32;21;Rain and drizzle;27;20;SW;10;57%;91%;5

Belgrade, Serbia;Clouds and sun;24;13;Partly sunny, warmer;28;14;WNW;12;45%;6%;10

Berlin, Germany;An afternoon shower;23;13;Plenty of sunshine;27;18;ESE;9;44%;3%;8

Bogota, Colombia;A thunderstorm;20;11;A thunderstorm;17;9;SE;8;74%;77%;5

Brasilia, Brazil;An afternoon shower;25;14;Mostly sunny;26;12;S;5;57%;2%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;Partly sunny, nice;27;16;Partly sunny;29;16;NE;10;41%;7%;9

Brussels, Belgium;Clouds and sun;25;15;Partly sunny, warm;30;20;SE;7;51%;10%;8

Bucharest, Romania;Thunderstorms;21;15;Thunderstorms;22;15;ESE;11;81%;85%;8

Budapest, Hungary;Sunny intervals;26;14;Periods of sun, nice;28;15;W;8;39%;14%;9

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Mostly sunny;13;4;Partial sunshine;11;5;S;10;64%;20%;3

Bujumbura, Burundi;A t-storm around;31;20;A t-storm around;29;18;ENE;8;40%;64%;9

Busan, South Korea;Cloudy, showers;24;21;Showers around;23;21;NNE;20;75%;73%;4

Cairo, Egypt;Plenty of sunshine;33;21;Plenty of sunshine;33;21;NNE;15;30%;0%;12

Cape Town, South Africa;Partly sunny;18;12;A shower in spots;19;13;NNW;15;79%;72%;3

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm around;28;20;A thunderstorm;25;20;SSE;7;79%;65%;9

Chennai, India;Very warm;38;30;Breezy;38;28;NNW;22;43%;43%;10

Chicago, United States;Mostly sunny, nice;23;17;Mostly sunny, nice;23;15;ESE;13;41%;0%;10

Colombo, Sri Lanka;An afternoon shower;32;27;A passing shower;30;27;SW;15;73%;73%;11

Copenhagen, Denmark;Partly sunny;18;11;Partly sunny;20;13;SE;11;58%;4%;7

Dakar, Senegal;Breezy in the p.m.;31;25;Breezy in the a.m.;29;24;W;19;74%;3%;12

Dallas, United States;Mostly sunny;36;25;Brilliant sunshine;37;25;SE;9;44%;6%;12

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Inc. clouds;29;20;Inc. clouds;30;19;S;19;64%;2%;7

Delhi, India;Turning cloudy;37;26;Partly sunny, humid;34;26;NW;10;61%;33%;12

Denver, United States;Mostly sunny and hot;38;20;Mostly cloudy, hot;38;20;SW;12;21%;14%;9

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A thunderstorm;33;26;A thunderstorm;29;25;SE;10;85%;84%;6

Dili, East Timor;A stray t-shower;33;22;Nice with sunshine;31;22;SSE;7;68%;7%;7

Dublin, Ireland;Clouds and sun;22;12;Cooler;17;9;SW;13;69%;61%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Hazy sun;30;19;Mostly sunny;31;19;NE;14;16%;0%;12

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Clouds and sun;25;19;Mostly sunny;26;19;W;17;66%;44%;11

Hanoi, Vietnam;Warm with a shower;36;28;Warm with some sun;36;28;SSE;11;55%;38%;13

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunshine and nice;22;7;Partly sunny, nice;22;9;NE;8;46%;2%;4

Havana, Cuba;A p.m. thunderstorm;30;23;A shower and t-storm;29;24;E;9;80%;85%;6

Helsinki, Finland;Winds subsiding;19;10;Mostly sunny;19;10;WSW;17;52%;12%;6

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;26;Couple of t-storms;32;26;SSW;11;78%;75%;5

Hong Kong, China;A t-storm in spots;34;27;A morning t-storm;33;28;SSW;15;74%;77%;8

Honolulu, United States;Breezy in the p.m.;31;24;Breezy in the p.m.;30;24;ENE;24;50%;44%;13

Hyderabad, India;Breezy this morning;32;23;A t-storm around;29;22;WSW;13;70%;64%;5

Islamabad, Pakistan;Not as warm;34;25;Mostly sunny;34;22;NE;18;43%;27%;11

Istanbul, Turkey;A thunderstorm;20;15;Morning rain;20;17;WSW;15;86%;84%;3

Jakarta, Indonesia;A stray a.m. t-storm;32;25;A thunderstorm;32;25;S;14;72%;71%;8

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Breezy this morning;36;30;Breezy in the p.m.;34;30;N;21;51%;0%;13

Johannesburg, South Africa;Partly sunny;19;7;Plenty of sunshine;19;7;NW;10;33%;0%;4

Kabul, Afghanistan;Increasingly windy;35;10;Windy in the p.m.;30;12;NNE;21;7%;0%;13

Karachi, Pakistan;Increasingly windy;34;28;Warm, an a.m. shower;36;30;SSW;21;58%;52%;11

Kathmandu, Nepal;Rain and a t-storm;25;20;Couple of t-storms;24;20;SSE;7;87%;85%;5

Khartoum, Sudan;Breezy this morning;39;26;Mostly cloudy;36;30;NW;11;25%;9%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;Increasing clouds;26;16;Thunderstorms;27;17;NNE;14;65%;84%;6

Kingston, Jamaica;Winds subsiding;31;27;Becoming very windy;32;27;E;36;57%;7%;12

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Partly sunny, nice;30;23;Clearing;33;22;WSW;9;54%;19%;6

Kolkata, India;A couple of t-storms;30;25;A p.m. t-storm;30;25;SW;9;88%;90%;6

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A p.m. thunderstorm;32;24;A t-storm or two;32;25;E;7;85%;72%;9

La Paz, Bolivia;Mostly sunny;14;-1;A shower in the p.m.;14;-1;NE;13;50%;66%;6

Lagos, Nigeria;A t-storm or two;33;24;A thunderstorm;29;24;SW;10;83%;75%;9

Lima, Peru;Hazy sun;22;18;Mostly sunny;21;17;SSE;14;72%;2%;6

Lisbon, Portugal;A t-storm or two;32;16;Cooler but pleasant;21;17;WNW;13;78%;44%;11

London, United Kingdom;Partly sunny;26;15;Partly sunny, warmer;29;18;SSW;11;50%;68%;8

Los Angeles, United States;Partly sunny and hot;32;22;Partly sunny and hot;37;22;S;10;39%;0%;12

Luanda, Angola;Mostly sunny;27;22;Nice with some sun;28;21;SSW;9;69%;2%;7

Madrid, Spain;Partly sunny and hot;33;19;A t-storm or two;31;18;E;9;47%;76%;10

Male, Maldives;Partly sunny;31;29;Nice with some sun;32;29;SW;22;62%;30%;6

Manaus, Brazil;Morning t-storms;29;24;A stray a.m. t-storm;28;24;NE;5;86%;80%;5

Manila, Philippines;Sun and clouds;32;28;Partly sunny;34;28;W;12;61%;44%;12

Melbourne, Australia;A couple of showers;14;9;Periods of rain;14;8;N;19;76%;89%;1

Mexico City, Mexico;A couple of t-storms;22;11;A couple of t-storms;21;12;NNE;11;53%;76%;11

Miami, United States;Strong thunderstorms;30;26;A heavy thunderstorm;30;27;NNE;11;77%;67%;3

Minsk, Belarus;A quick p.m. shower;25;13;Periods of sun;22;11;N;11;64%;0%;7

Mogadishu, Somalia;Cloudy;34;25;Mostly cloudy;30;25;SSW;21;66%;44%;6

Montevideo, Uruguay;Partly sunny, cooler;12;10;Periods of sun;12;9;SSE;16;49%;15%;1

Montreal, Canada;A shower and t-storm;22;12;Turning cloudy;22;12;W;10;41%;3%;10

Moscow, Russia;An afternoon shower;27;15;Partly sunny;25;14;NNE;14;52%;25%;7

Mumbai, India;Rain and a t-storm;31;27;A couple of t-storms;30;27;SSW;23;84%;83%;4

Nairobi, Kenya;Breezy in the p.m.;24;13;A t-storm around;22;12;NE;8;75%;55%;8

New York, United States;Some sun, warmer;27;18;Mostly sunny, nice;25;15;NW;13;35%;9%;11

Nicosia, Cyprus;Mostly sunny;30;18;A p.m. t-storm;28;18;WNW;28;42%;51%;11

Novosibirsk, Russia;Some sun;27;15;Partly sunny, warm;28;15;SSW;12;52%;20%;7

Osaka-shi, Japan;Becoming cloudy;28;20;A t-storm or two;22;19;NE;9;91%;81%;3

Oslo, Norway;Plenty of sunshine;20;7;Partly sunny;19;11;S;14;53%;29%;6

Ottawa, Canada;Winds subsiding;23;8;Increasing clouds;22;8;WNW;20;42%;2%;10

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A couple of showers;28;25;A t-storm in spots;29;26;ESE;21;83%;64%;6

Panama City, Panama;A shower and t-storm;28;25;A thunderstorm;30;25;NW;11;78%;76%;10

Paramaribo, Suriname;Showers around;33;24;Heavy p.m. showers;31;23;E;10;81%;85%;8

Paris, France;Clouds and sun;29;19;Partly sunny and hot;33;21;ESE;9;46%;30%;9

Perth, Australia;A couple of showers;17;7;Partly sunny;18;10;SE;8;77%;13%;3

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A t-storm around;34;28;A stray p.m. t-storm;35;28;W;10;58%;59%;8

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Clouds and sun, nice;31;24;Rather cloudy, humid;31;24;NE;15;75%;44%;3

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Sun and some clouds;35;22;Mostly sunny, warm;35;23;ESE;10;49%;15%;12

Prague, Czech Republic;A stray p.m. shower;27;15;Mostly sunny;29;16;ESE;8;46%;6%;8

Pyongyang, North Korea;Spotty showers;28;18;Nice with some sun;29;18;E;12;59%;7%;11

Quito, Ecuador;Rain this afternoon;18;9;Afternoon rain;19;10;SSW;12;65%;81%;7

Rabat, Morocco;Decreasing clouds;24;17;Partly sunny, nice;23;17;SW;13;67%;23%;12

Recife, Brazil;A stray a.m. shower;26;21;A shower in the a.m.;26;21;SSW;11;87%;75%;5

Reykjavik, Iceland;Breezy;12;5;Breezy in the p.m.;10;4;N;20;48%;44%;2

Riga, Latvia;Clouds and sun;22;10;Sunshine, pleasant;22;13;NW;4;49%;6%;7

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Mostly sunny;24;17;An afternoon shower;23;18;WSW;12;74%;81%;4

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and very warm;44;29;Hazy and seasonable;44;30;NNE;18;7%;0%;13

Rome, Italy;Mostly sunny;26;16;Mostly sunny;29;18;NNW;11;59%;7%;10

Saint Petersburg, Russia;A stray a.m. shower;20;14;Sun and some clouds;18;13;W;14;47%;5%;6

San Francisco, United States;Sunny;22;14;Mostly sunny;23;15;SW;16;50%;1%;11

San Jose, Costa Rica;A shower and t-storm;25;19;A t-storm or two;26;19;N;9;80%;81%;8

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Occasional rain;30;26;Partly sunny, breezy;30;25;E;23;72%;44%;12

San Salvador, El Salvador;A shower and t-storm;20;17;A shower and t-storm;21;17;ESE;7;100%;84%;7

Sana'a, Yemen;Some sun;29;16;Mostly cloudy;29;16;SW;11;16%;2%;13

Santiago, Chile;A few p.m. showers;13;7;Clouds breaking;17;5;SW;6;54%;24%;3

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Clouds and sun;32;24;Mostly sunny, nice;31;24;NNE;13;71%;30%;12

Sao Paulo, Brazil;A t-storm or two;30;17;A p.m. t-storm;24;16;WNW;10;75%;80%;10

Seattle, United States;A little rain;18;11;Clearing;21;10;NNE;10;60%;4%;9

Seoul, South Korea;A few showers;25;20;Pleasant and warmer;28;18;ENE;12;57%;6%;8

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;30;24;Very warm;31;25;E;15;68%;66%;4

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm around;32;25;A t-storm around;32;26;SE;5;71%;55%;10

Sofia, Bulgaria;Variable cloudiness;20;11;A shower and t-storm;23;12;WSW;14;67%;69%;10

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Clouds and sun, nice;30;26;An afternoon shower;31;26;E;22;71%;79%;11

Stockholm, Sweden;Partly sunny, breezy;21;11;Nice with sunshine;22;11;SW;11;47%;11%;6

Sydney, Australia;Partly sunny;16;11;Mostly sunny;19;11;NNW;11;73%;78%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;Increasingly windy;34;28;Breezy and very hot;37;29;W;25;53%;13%;13

Tallinn, Estonia;Mostly sunny, windy;18;12;Mostly sunny;20;12;SW;13;58%;6%;6

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Hazy sunshine;33;21;Mostly sunny;35;22;SSE;13;18%;0%;11

Tbilisi, Georgia;Clearing;31;20;Very warm;31;20;NE;19;46%;26%;11

Tehran, Iran;Sunny and very warm;37;26;Sunny and hot;37;27;SE;12;14%;0%;12

Tel Aviv, Israel;Mostly sunny;27;21;Mostly sunny;26;21;NW;17;54%;0%;12

Tirana, Albania;Breezy in the p.m.;28;13;Mostly sunny;29;18;E;7;46%;6%;11

Tokyo, Japan;A stray p.m. t-storm;27;22;Rain, then a shower;24;20;ENE;11;71%;86%;3

Toronto, Canada;Sunshine and breezy;22;12;Partly sunny;20;11;NNW;17;45%;0%;10

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny and pleasant;29;20;Breezy in the p.m.;27;21;ESE;16;64%;0%;12

Tunis, Tunisia;Mostly sunny, nice;31;20;Very warm;35;23;SE;18;31%;1%;11

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Rain and drizzle;13;5;An afternoon shower;13;6;WNW;18;46%;51%;9

Vancouver, Canada;Rain and drizzle;19;12;Partly sunny;20;11;NNW;7;58%;28%;9

Vienna, Austria;Partly sunny;27;14;Periods of sun;30;15;SE;9;37%;6%;9

Vientiane, Laos;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;24;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;23;WSW;11;75%;74%;11

Vilnius, Lithuania;A stray shower;23;9;Mostly sunny;21;9;NNE;9;55%;2%;7

Warsaw, Poland;Partly sunny;24;14;Nice with sunshine;25;12;E;10;52%;0%;8

Wellington, New Zealand;Partly sunny, breezy;15;11;A little a.m. rain;14;11;NNW;7;88%;89%;1

Yangon, Myanmar;Rain and a t-storm;30;24;A couple of t-storms;29;24;SSW;13;86%;93%;3

Yerevan, Armenia;Showers around;34;18;Sunny and very hot;36;18;NE;10;30%;4%;12

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather