BC-SOC--Copa America Glance,0323 Copa America Glance

%byline(By The Associated Press%)

All matches in Brazil FIRST ROUND Top four teams in each group advance GROUP A P W D L GF GA Pts Brazil 1 1 0 0 3 0 3 Colombia 1 1 0 0 1 0 3 Peru 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Ecuador 1 0 0 1 0 1 0 Venezuela 1 0 0 1 0 3 0 Sunday, June 13 Brasilia

Brazil 3, Venezuela 0

Cuiabá

Colombia 1, Ecuador 0

Thursday, June 17 Rio de Janeiro

Colombia vs. Venezuela

Goiânia

Brazil vs. Peru

Sunday, June 20 Rio de Janeiro

Venezuela vs. Ecuador

Goiânia

Colombia vs. Peru

Wednesday, June 23 Goiânia

Ecuador vs. Peru

Rio de Janeiro

Colombia vs. Brazil

Monday, June 28 Goiânia

Brazil vs. Ecuador

Brasilia

Venezuela vs. Peru

GROUP B P W D L GF GA Pts Paraguay 1 1 0 0 3 1 3 Argentina 1 0 1 0 1 1 1 Chile 1 0 1 0 1 1 1 Uruguay 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Bolivia 1 0 0 1 1 3 0 Monday, June 14 Rio de Janeiro

Argentina 1, Chile 1

Goiânia

Paraguay 3, Bolivia 1

Friday, June 18 Cuiabá

Chile vs. Bolivia

Brasilia

Argentina vs. Uruguay

Monday, June 21 Cuiabá

Uruguay vs. Chile

Brasilia

Argentina vs. Paraguay

Thursday, June 24 Cuiabá

Bolivia vs. Uruguay

Brasilia

Chile vs. Paraguay

Monday, June 28 Cuiabá

Argentina vs. Bolivia

Rio de Janeiro

Uruguay vs. Paraguay

QUARTERFINALS Friday, July 2 Goiânia

Group B second place vs. Group A third place

Rio de Janeiro

Group B first place vs. Group A fourth place

Saturday, July 3 Brasilia

Group A second place vs. Group B third place

Goiânia

Group A first place vs. Group B fourth place

SEMIFINALS Monday, July 5 Rio de Janeiro

Rio de Janeiro winner vs. Goiânia Friday winner

Brasilia

Goiânia Saturday winner vs. Brasilia winner

THIRD PLACE Friday, July 9 Brasilia

Semifinal losers

FINAL Saturday, July 10 Rio de Janeiro

Semifinal winners