Rays' Glasnow leaves game with right elbow inflammation

By Associated Press
2021/06/15 12:36
CHICAGO (AP) — Tampa Bay starter Tyler Glasnow left Monday’s game against the Chicago White Sox after four innings with right elbow inflammation.

Glasnow allowed two runs on three hits and left with Tampa Bay leading 3-2. The Rays went on to win 5-2 in a matchup of teams that entered with the two best records in the majors.

The 6-foot-8 right-hander said he planned to get an MRI on Tuesday.

Glasnow said he sensed something wasn’t right in the elbow as he tossed his final pitches in the fourth. He told the coaching staff and was replaced by Ryan Thompson to start the fifth.

“The last couple of pitches I felt just a little tug,” Glasnow said. “I didn’t want to go out and chance it. The velo was still there, it just felt not right.”

Glasnow walked one and struck out six, throwing 40 of 53 pitches for strikes.

“We're excited about the win, but we want to see what the doctors say and probably get some imaging on it," manager Kevin Cash said.

The 27-year-old Glasnow is 5-2 with a 2.66 ERA this season and is 10-2 over his last 21 starts dating to Aug. 12, 2020.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

