Monday's Major League Linescores

By Associated Press
2021/06/15 10:05
AMERICAN LEAGUE

Toronto 000 000 001 1 4 0
Boston 001 000 001 2 7 0

Manoah, Payamps (7), Dolis (9) and McGuire; Eovaldi, J.Taylor (7), M.Barnes (9) and Vázquez. W_M.Barnes 3-1. L_Dolis 1-3. HRs_Toronto, Guerrero Jr. (22).

___

Baltimore 000 200 100 3 5 2
Cleveland 300 001 00x 4 5 0

Kremer, Wells (6), Scott (8) and Severino; J.Mejía, Sandlin (5), Shaw (6), Karinchak (7), Clase (9) and Rivera. W_Sandlin 1-0. L_Kremer 0-6. Sv_Clase (10).

___

Tampa Bay 201 000 011 5 9 1
Chicago 002 000 000 2 5 1

Glasnow, R.Thompson (5), Feyereisen (6), D.Castillo (8), Fairbanks (9) and Zunino; Lynn, Crochet (7), Ruiz (9) and Grandal. W_Feyereisen 3-2. L_Lynn 7-2. Sv_Fairbanks (3). HRs_Tampa Bay, Meadows (15), Lowe (12), Arozarena (9).

___

Detroit 400 210 012 10 12 0
Kansas City 000 111 000 3 14 2

Boyd, Jiménez (3), Foley (4), Lange (5), Funkhouser (5), B.Farmer (6), Cisnero (6), Fulmer (8), Norris (9) and Haase; Keller, E.Santana (6) and S.Perez. W_Jiménez 2-0. L_Keller 6-6. HRs_Detroit, W.Castro (3), Goodrum (1), Grossman (3).

___

Los Angeles 010 000 400 5 14 1
Oakland 025 010 00x 8 9 0

Bundy, Hoyt (3), Claudio (5), J.Guerra (6) and Stassi; Manaea, B.Smith (6), Romo (7), Diekman (8), Trivino (9) and S.Murphy. W_Manaea 6-2. L_Bundy 1-7. Sv_Trivino (11). HRs_Los Angeles, Lagares (1). Oakland, S.Murphy (7).

___

Minnesota 100 200 000 3 10 0
Seattle 001 020 01x 4 9 1

Maeda, Farrell (5), Alcala (6), Duffey (7), H.Robles (8) and Jeffers; Gonzales, Chargois (6), Sewald (8), Steckenrider (9) and T.Murphy. W_Sewald 3-2. L_H.Robles 2-3. Sv_Steckenrider (1). HRs_Minnesota, Kirilloff (5), Celestino (1). Seattle, Bauers (3).

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE
Pittsburgh 010 001 000 2 7 1
Washington 002 000 10x 3 6 0

Brubaker, Stratton (6), Holmes (7), Sa.Howard (8), Crick (8) and Stallings; Lester, Suero (6), Finnegan (7), Rainey (8), Hand (9) and Gomes. W_Finnegan 3-2. L_Holmes 2-2. Sv_Hand (12). HRs_Pittsburgh, Newman (0). Washington, Schwarber (13).

___

Chicago 000 000 200 2 3 1
New York 000 311 00x 5 5 0

Arrieta, Nance (6), Brothers (6), Megill (7), Maples (8) and Contreras; D.Peterson, May (7), Loup (7), Ed.Díaz (9) and McCann. W_D.Peterson 2-5. L_Arrieta 5-7. Sv_Ed.Díaz (13). HRs_Chicago, Rizzo (8), Wisdom (3). New York, Do.Smith (4).

___

Cincinnati 130 000 204 10 11 0
Milwaukee 110 000 000 2 4 0

V.Gutierrez, Hembree (7), A.Garrett (8), Warren (9) and T.Stephenson; Lauer, Yardley (6), Strickland (8), Milner (9) and Narváez. W_V.Gutierrez 3-1. L_Lauer 1-3. HRs_Cincinnati, Votto (8), Aquino (3). Milwaukee, Vogelbach (7).

___

Miami 002 000 000 2 5 0
St. Louis 010 010 02x 4 10 0

B.Garrett, Bender (5), Cimber (6), Bass (7), Floro (8) and Alfaro; Wainwright, G.Cabrera (7), Gallegos (8), A.Reyes (9) and Molina. W_Gallegos 4-1. L_Floro 2-4. Sv_A.Reyes (17).

___

San Diego 000 000 002 2 5 0
Colorado 001 000 11x 3 8 0

Lamet, Weathers (5), Diaz (8) and Caratini; Gomber, Bard (9) and El.Díaz. W_Gomber 6-5. L_Lamet 1-2. Sv_Bard (9). HRs_San Diego, Grisham (7). Colorado, Cron (5).

___

Arizona 000 101 000 2 6 0
San Francisco 001 020 02x 5 14 1

Peacock, Mantiply (6), Clarke (7), Crichton (8), Buchter (8) and C.Kelly; Wood, Leone (7), Ty.Rogers (8), McGee (9) and Casali. W_Wood 6-3. L_Peacock 2-4. Sv_McGee (13). HRs_Arizona, C.Kelly (1). San Francisco, B.Crawford (2).

___

Philadelphia 100 000 000 1 8 0
Los Angeles 000 210 00x 3 3 1

Sp.Howard, Brogdon (5), Falter (6) and Realmuto; Gonsolin, Price (4), J.Kelly (5), V.González (6), Treinen (7), J.Nelson (8), Jansen (9) and W.Smith. W_Price 2-0. L_Sp.Howard 0-2. Sv_Jansen (16). HRs_Los Angeles, W.Smith (3), C.Taylor (9).

