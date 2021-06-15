Monday's Major League Linescores

|Toronto
|000
|000
|001
|—
|1
|4
|0
|Boston
|001
|000
|001
|—
|2
|7
|0
Manoah, Payamps (7), Dolis (9) and McGuire; Eovaldi, J.Taylor (7), M.Barnes (9) and Vázquez. W_M.Barnes 3-1. L_Dolis 1-3. HRs_Toronto, Guerrero Jr. (22).
___
|Baltimore
|000
|200
|100
|—
|3
|5
|2
|Cleveland
|300
|001
|00x
|—
|4
|5
|0
Kremer, Wells (6), Scott (8) and Severino; J.Mejía, Sandlin (5), Shaw (6), Karinchak (7), Clase (9) and Rivera. W_Sandlin 1-0. L_Kremer 0-6. Sv_Clase (10).
___
|Tampa Bay
|201
|000
|011
|—
|5
|9
|1
|Chicago
|002
|000
|000
|—
|2
|5
|1
Glasnow, R.Thompson (5), Feyereisen (6), D.Castillo (8), Fairbanks (9) and Zunino; Lynn, Crochet (7), Ruiz (9) and Grandal. W_Feyereisen 3-2. L_Lynn 7-2. Sv_Fairbanks (3). HRs_Tampa Bay, Meadows (15), Lowe (12), Arozarena (9).
___
|Detroit
|400
|210
|012
|—
|10
|12
|0
|Kansas City
|000
|111
|000
|—
|3
|14
|2
Boyd, Jiménez (3), Foley (4), Lange (5), Funkhouser (5), B.Farmer (6), Cisnero (6), Fulmer (8), Norris (9) and Haase; Keller, E.Santana (6) and S.Perez. W_Jiménez 2-0. L_Keller 6-6. HRs_Detroit, W.Castro (3), Goodrum (1), Grossman (3).
___
|Los Angeles
|010
|000
|400
|—
|5
|14
|1
|Oakland
|025
|010
|00x
|—
|8
|9
|0
Bundy, Hoyt (3), Claudio (5), J.Guerra (6) and Stassi; Manaea, B.Smith (6), Romo (7), Diekman (8), Trivino (9) and S.Murphy. W_Manaea 6-2. L_Bundy 1-7. Sv_Trivino (11). HRs_Los Angeles, Lagares (1). Oakland, S.Murphy (7).
___
|Minnesota
|100
|200
|000
|—
|3
|10
|0
|Seattle
|001
|020
|01x
|—
|4
|9
|1
Maeda, Farrell (5), Alcala (6), Duffey (7), H.Robles (8) and Jeffers; Gonzales, Chargois (6), Sewald (8), Steckenrider (9) and T.Murphy. W_Sewald 3-2. L_H.Robles 2-3. Sv_Steckenrider (1). HRs_Minnesota, Kirilloff (5), Celestino (1). Seattle, Bauers (3).
___
|Pittsburgh
|010
|001
|000
|—
|2
|7
|1
|Washington
|002
|000
|10x
|—
|3
|6
|0
Brubaker, Stratton (6), Holmes (7), Sa.Howard (8), Crick (8) and Stallings; Lester, Suero (6), Finnegan (7), Rainey (8), Hand (9) and Gomes. W_Finnegan 3-2. L_Holmes 2-2. Sv_Hand (12). HRs_Pittsburgh, Newman (0). Washington, Schwarber (13).
___
|Chicago
|000
|000
|200
|—
|2
|3
|1
|New York
|000
|311
|00x
|—
|5
|5
|0
Arrieta, Nance (6), Brothers (6), Megill (7), Maples (8) and Contreras; D.Peterson, May (7), Loup (7), Ed.Díaz (9) and McCann. W_D.Peterson 2-5. L_Arrieta 5-7. Sv_Ed.Díaz (13). HRs_Chicago, Rizzo (8), Wisdom (3). New York, Do.Smith (4).
___
|Cincinnati
|130
|000
|204
|—
|10
|11
|0
|Milwaukee
|110
|000
|000
|—
|2
|4
|0
V.Gutierrez, Hembree (7), A.Garrett (8), Warren (9) and T.Stephenson; Lauer, Yardley (6), Strickland (8), Milner (9) and Narváez. W_V.Gutierrez 3-1. L_Lauer 1-3. HRs_Cincinnati, Votto (8), Aquino (3). Milwaukee, Vogelbach (7).
___
|Miami
|002
|000
|000
|—
|2
|5
|0
|St. Louis
|010
|010
|02x
|—
|4
|10
|0
B.Garrett, Bender (5), Cimber (6), Bass (7), Floro (8) and Alfaro; Wainwright, G.Cabrera (7), Gallegos (8), A.Reyes (9) and Molina. W_Gallegos 4-1. L_Floro 2-4. Sv_A.Reyes (17).
___
|San Diego
|000
|000
|002
|—
|2
|5
|0
|Colorado
|001
|000
|11x
|—
|3
|8
|0
Lamet, Weathers (5), Diaz (8) and Caratini; Gomber, Bard (9) and El.Díaz. W_Gomber 6-5. L_Lamet 1-2. Sv_Bard (9). HRs_San Diego, Grisham (7). Colorado, Cron (5).
___
|Arizona
|000
|101
|000
|—
|2
|6
|0
|San Francisco
|001
|020
|02x
|—
|5
|14
|1
Peacock, Mantiply (6), Clarke (7), Crichton (8), Buchter (8) and C.Kelly; Wood, Leone (7), Ty.Rogers (8), McGee (9) and Casali. W_Wood 6-3. L_Peacock 2-4. Sv_McGee (13). HRs_Arizona, C.Kelly (1). San Francisco, B.Crawford (2).
___
|Philadelphia
|100
|000
|000
|—
|1
|8
|0
|Los Angeles
|000
|210
|00x
|—
|3
|3
|1
Sp.Howard, Brogdon (5), Falter (6) and Realmuto; Gonsolin, Price (4), J.Kelly (5), V.González (6), Treinen (7), J.Nelson (8), Jansen (9) and W.Smith. W_Price 2-0. L_Sp.Howard 0-2. Sv_Jansen (16). HRs_Los Angeles, W.Smith (3), C.Taylor (9).