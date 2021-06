ATP World Tour NOVENTI Open Results

Tuesday At Gerry Weber Stadium Halle, Germany Purse: €1,318,605 Surface: Grass HALLE, GERMANY (AP) _ Results Tuesday from NOVENTI Open at Gerry Weber Stadium (seedings in parentheses): Men's Singles Round of 32

Lloyd Harris, South Africa, def. Gael Monfils (8), France, 6-4, 6-4.

Kei Nishikori, Japan, def. Ricardas Berankis, Lithuania, 6-3, 2-6, 6-2.

Lukas Lacko, Slovakia, def. Guido Pella, Argentina, 6-7 (5), 7-5, 6-1.

Jan-Lennard Struff, Germany, def. Daniil Medvedev (1), Russia, 7-6 (6), 6-3.

Philipp Kohlschreiber, Germany, def. Jurij Rodionov, Austria, 6-4, 6-3.

Andrey Rublev (4), Russia, def. Karen Khachanov, Russia, 6-3, 7-6 (5).

Nikoloz Basilashvili, Georgia, def. Gilles Simon, France, 6-1, 3-6, 6-4.

Felix Auger-Aliassime, Canada, def. Hubert Hurkacz, Poland, 6-3, 7-5.

Arthur Rinderknech, France, def. Yannick Hanfmann, Germany, 7-5, 6-3.

Alexander Zverev (3), Germany, def. Dominik Koepfer, Germany, 6-4, 3-6, 6-3.

Ugo Humbert, France, def. Sam Querrey, United States, 4-6, 7-6 (4), 7-6 (5).

Men's Doubles

Round of 32

Luke Saville and Jordan Thompson, Australia, def. Frederik Nielsen, Denmark, and Franko Skugor, Croatia, 6-3, 6-4.

Jonathan Erlich, Israel, and Lloyd Harris, South Africa, def. Simone Bolelli, Italy, and Maximo Gonzalez, Argentina, 5-7, 7-6 (3), 10-5.

Guido Pella and Andres Molteni, Argentina, def. Daniel Altmaier, Germany, and Dominic Stephan Stricker, Switzerland, 7-6 (6), 4-6, 10-7.