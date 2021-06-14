All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Tampa Bay
|43
|24
|.642
|_
|_
|8-2
|W-4
|19-14
|24-10
|Boston
|40
|27
|.597
|3
|_
|6-4
|W-1
|20-17
|20-10
|Toronto
|33
|31
|.516
|8½
|3½
|4-6
|L-1
|13-13
|20-18
|New York
|33
|32
|.508
|9
|4
|3-7
|L-3
|17-16
|16-16
|Baltimore
|22
|43
|.338
|20
|15
|4-6
|L-5
|11-21
|11-22
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Chicago
|41
|25
|.621
|_
|_
|7-3
|L-1
|25-12
|16-13
|Cleveland
|35
|28
|.556
|4½
|1
|6-4
|W-1
|17-13
|18-15
|Kansas City
|30
|35
|.462
|10½
|7
|1-9
|L-4
|16-16
|14-19
|Detroit
|27
|39
|.409
|14
|10½
|4-6
|W-1
|15-19
|12-20
|Minnesota
|26
|40
|.394
|15
|11½
|4-6
|L-2
|14-21
|12-19
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Oakland
|41
|27
|.603
|_
|_
|8-2
|W-4
|23-18
|18-9
|Houston
|37
|28
|.569
|2½
|_
|6-4
|W-1
|20-13
|17-15
|Los Angeles
|33
|33
|.500
|7
|4½
|8-2
|L-1
|18-16
|15-17
|Seattle
|33
|35
|.485
|8
|5½
|4-6
|W-2
|18-14
|15-21
|Texas
|25
|41
|.379
|15
|12½
|3-7
|L-1
|15-16
|10-25
___
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|New York
|33
|25
|.569
|_
|_
|6-4
|W-1
|18-6
|15-19
|Philadelphia
|32
|32
|.500
|4
|5
|7-3
|L-1
|21-12
|11-20
|Atlanta
|30
|33
|.476
|5½
|6½
|5-5
|W-1
|17-17
|13-16
|Washington
|28
|35
|.444
|7½
|8½
|5-5
|W-2
|16-17
|12-18
|Miami
|29
|37
|.439
|8
|9
|5-5
|L-2
|16-14
|13-23
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Chicago
|38
|28
|.576
|_
|_
|6-4
|L-1
|24-10
|14-18
|Milwaukee
|38
|28
|.576
|_
|_
|8-2
|L-1
|20-16
|18-12
|Cincinnati
|33
|31
|.516
|4
|4
|8-2
|W-4
|16-16
|17-15
|St. Louis
|33
|33
|.500
|5
|5
|2-8
|W-1
|17-15
|16-18
|Pittsburgh
|23
|42
|.354
|14½
|14½
|2-8
|L-8
|13-19
|10-23
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|San Francisco
|41
|25
|.621
|_
|_
|6-4
|W-1
|19-9
|22-16
|Los Angeles
|40
|26
|.606
|1
|_
|7-3
|W-2
|22-11
|18-15
|San Diego
|38
|30
|.559
|4
|1
|3-7
|L-1
|21-14
|17-16
|Colorado
|26
|41
|.388
|15½
|12½
|3-7
|W-1
|21-14
|5-27
|Arizona
|20
|47
|.299
|21½
|18½
|0-10
|L-11
|11-19
|9-28
___
Chicago White Sox 4, Detroit 1
Tampa Bay 7, Baltimore 1
Philadelphia 7, N.Y. Yankees 0
Toronto 18, Boston 4
Seattle 6, Cleveland 2
Houston 14, Minnesota 3
L.A. Angels 10, Arizona 3
Oakland 6, Kansas City 3
L.A. Dodgers 5, Texas 3
Boston 2, Toronto 1
Cleveland 4, Baltimore 3
Tampa Bay 5, Chicago White Sox 2
Detroit 10, Kansas City 3
Oakland 8, L.A. Angels 5
Seattle 4, Minnesota 3
N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 3-1) at Toronto (Ryu 5-4), 7:07 p.m.
Baltimore (Harvey 3-7) at Cleveland (Quantrill 0-2), 7:10 p.m.
Boston (Rodríguez 5-4) at Atlanta (Davidson 0-0), 7:20 p.m.
Detroit (Mize 3-4) at Kansas City (Minor 5-3), 8:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (McClanahan 2-1) at Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 5-1), 8:10 p.m.
Texas (Gibson 4-0) at Houston (McCullers Jr. 3-1), 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Heaney 4-3) at Oakland (Montas 6-6), 9:40 p.m.
Minnesota (Happ 3-2) at Seattle (Flexen 5-3), 10:10 p.m.
Detroit at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Baltimore at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Boston at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Texas at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
___
Washington 5, San Francisco 0
Philadelphia 7, N.Y. Yankees 0
Cincinnati 6, Colorado 2
San Diego 7, N.Y. Mets 3
Atlanta 6, Miami 4
Milwaukee 5, Pittsburgh 2
L.A. Angels 10, Arizona 3
L.A. Dodgers 5, Texas 3
Chicago Cubs 2, St. Louis 0
Washington 3, Pittsburgh 2
N.Y. Mets 5, Chicago Cubs 2
Colorado 3, San Diego 2
St. Louis 4, Miami 2
Cincinnati 10, Milwaukee 2
San Francisco 5, Arizona 2
L.A. Dodgers 3, Philadelphia 1
Pittsburgh (Anderson 3-6) at Washington (Corbin 3-5), 7:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Mills 2-0) at N.Y. Mets (Walker 5-2), 7:10 p.m.
Boston (Rodríguez 5-4) at Atlanta (Davidson 0-0), 7:20 p.m.
Cincinnati (Castillo 2-9) at Milwaukee (Anderson 2-4), 8:10 p.m.
Miami (Rogers 7-3) at St. Louis (Kim 1-4), 8:15 p.m.
San Diego (Darvish 6-2) at Colorado (González 2-4), 8:40 p.m.
Arizona (TBD) at San Francisco (TBD), 9:45 p.m.
Philadelphia (Eflin 2-5) at L.A. Dodgers (Urías 9-2), 10:10 p.m.
Miami at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m.
Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
San Diego at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Washington, 4:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Boston at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Arizona at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Philadelphia at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.