Baseball Expanded Glance

By Associated Press
2021/06/14 22:01
All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE East Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Tampa Bay 43 24 .642 _ _ 8-2 W-4 19-14 24-10
Boston 40 27 .597 3 _ 6-4 W-1 20-17 20-10
Toronto 33 31 .516 4-6 L-1 13-13 20-18
New York 33 32 .508 9 4 3-7 L-3 17-16 16-16
Baltimore 22 43 .338 20 15 4-6 L-5 11-21 11-22
Central Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Chicago 41 25 .621 _ _ 7-3 L-1 25-12 16-13
Cleveland 35 28 .556 1 6-4 W-1 17-13 18-15
Kansas City 30 35 .462 10½ 7 1-9 L-4 16-16 14-19
Detroit 27 39 .409 14 10½ 4-6 W-1 15-19 12-20
Minnesota 26 40 .394 15 11½ 4-6 L-2 14-21 12-19
West Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Oakland 41 27 .603 _ _ 8-2 W-4 23-18 18-9
Houston 37 28 .569 _ 6-4 W-1 20-13 17-15
Los Angeles 33 33 .500 7 8-2 L-1 18-16 15-17
Seattle 33 35 .485 8 4-6 W-2 18-14 15-21
Texas 25 41 .379 15 12½ 3-7 L-1 15-16 10-25

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE East Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
New York 33 25 .569 _ _ 6-4 W-1 18-6 15-19
Philadelphia 32 32 .500 4 5 7-3 L-1 21-12 11-20
Atlanta 30 33 .476 5-5 W-1 17-17 13-16
Washington 28 35 .444 5-5 W-2 16-17 12-18
Miami 29 37 .439 8 9 5-5 L-2 16-14 13-23
Central Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Chicago 38 28 .576 _ _ 6-4 L-1 24-10 14-18
Milwaukee 38 28 .576 _ _ 8-2 L-1 20-16 18-12
Cincinnati 33 31 .516 4 4 8-2 W-4 16-16 17-15
St. Louis 33 33 .500 5 5 2-8 W-1 17-15 16-18
Pittsburgh 23 42 .354 14½ 14½ 2-8 L-8 13-19 10-23
West Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
San Francisco 41 25 .621 _ _ 6-4 W-1 19-9 22-16
Los Angeles 40 26 .606 1 _ 7-3 W-2 22-11 18-15
San Diego 38 30 .559 4 1 3-7 L-1 21-14 17-16
Colorado 26 41 .388 15½ 12½ 3-7 W-1 21-14 5-27
Arizona 20 47 .299 21½ 18½ 0-10 L-11 11-19 9-28

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE Sunday's Games

Chicago White Sox 4, Detroit 1

Tampa Bay 7, Baltimore 1

Philadelphia 7, N.Y. Yankees 0

Toronto 18, Boston 4

Seattle 6, Cleveland 2

Houston 14, Minnesota 3

L.A. Angels 10, Arizona 3

Oakland 6, Kansas City 3

L.A. Dodgers 5, Texas 3

Monday's Games

Boston 2, Toronto 1

Cleveland 4, Baltimore 3

Tampa Bay 5, Chicago White Sox 2

Detroit 10, Kansas City 3

Oakland 8, L.A. Angels 5

Seattle 4, Minnesota 3

Tuesday's Games

N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 3-1) at Toronto (Ryu 5-4), 7:07 p.m.

Baltimore (Harvey 3-7) at Cleveland (Quantrill 0-2), 7:10 p.m.

Boston (Rodríguez 5-4) at Atlanta (Davidson 0-0), 7:20 p.m.

Detroit (Mize 3-4) at Kansas City (Minor 5-3), 8:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (McClanahan 2-1) at Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 5-1), 8:10 p.m.

Texas (Gibson 4-0) at Houston (McCullers Jr. 3-1), 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Heaney 4-3) at Oakland (Montas 6-6), 9:40 p.m.

Minnesota (Happ 3-2) at Seattle (Flexen 5-3), 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Detroit at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Baltimore at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Boston at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Texas at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE Sunday's Games

Washington 5, San Francisco 0

Philadelphia 7, N.Y. Yankees 0

Cincinnati 6, Colorado 2

San Diego 7, N.Y. Mets 3

Atlanta 6, Miami 4

Milwaukee 5, Pittsburgh 2

L.A. Angels 10, Arizona 3

L.A. Dodgers 5, Texas 3

Chicago Cubs 2, St. Louis 0

Monday's Games

Washington 3, Pittsburgh 2

N.Y. Mets 5, Chicago Cubs 2

Colorado 3, San Diego 2

St. Louis 4, Miami 2

Cincinnati 10, Milwaukee 2

San Francisco 5, Arizona 2

L.A. Dodgers 3, Philadelphia 1

Tuesday's Games

Pittsburgh (Anderson 3-6) at Washington (Corbin 3-5), 7:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Mills 2-0) at N.Y. Mets (Walker 5-2), 7:10 p.m.

Boston (Rodríguez 5-4) at Atlanta (Davidson 0-0), 7:20 p.m.

Cincinnati (Castillo 2-9) at Milwaukee (Anderson 2-4), 8:10 p.m.

Miami (Rogers 7-3) at St. Louis (Kim 1-4), 8:15 p.m.

San Diego (Darvish 6-2) at Colorado (González 2-4), 8:40 p.m.

Arizona (TBD) at San Francisco (TBD), 9:45 p.m.

Philadelphia (Eflin 2-5) at L.A. Dodgers (Urías 9-2), 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Miami at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m.

Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

San Diego at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Washington, 4:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Boston at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Arizona at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Philadelphia at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Updated : 2021-06-16 18:57 GMT+08:00

