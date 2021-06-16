Alexa
Kelsey Plum scores career-high 32, Aces beat Liberty 100-78

By Associated Press
2021/06/16 12:10
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Kelsey Plum scored 13 of her career-high 32 points in the fourth quarter, Liz Cambage had 14 points and 11 rebounds, and the Las Vegas Aces beat the New York Liberty 100-78 on Tuesday night.

Plum was 11 of 16 from the field, including 3 of 6 from behind the arc, to top her previous best of 23 points against Seattle in 2017.

Dearica Hamby had 16 points, six rebounds and four assists for Las Vegas (9-3).

Plum led all scorers with 13 points in the fist half to help Las Vegas build a 48-45 lead after trailing by double digits . The Aces outscored the Liberty 25-15 in the third.

Jazmine Jones paced New York (6-5) with 17 points and Betnijah Laney had 15 points and six assists. Kylee Shook added 12 points with nine rebounds and Sami Whitcomb scored 10.

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-06-16 18:55 GMT+08:00

