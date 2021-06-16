Alexa
Vandersloot becomes 4th in WNBA history with 2,000 assists

By Associated Press
2021/06/16 11:26
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Allie Quigley scored a season-high 23 points, Courtney Vandersloot became the fourth player in WNBA history with 2,000 career assists and the Chicago Sky beat the Minnesota Lynx 105-89 on Tuesday night.

Vandersloot joined Sue Bird, Ticha Penicheiro and Lindsay Whalen to reach the mark. Vandersloot also reached double-digit assists for the 60th time in her career, finishing with 10 points, 13 assists and four steals.

Quigley made a 3-pointer on back-to-back possessions to give Chicago a 78-57 lead late in the third. Minnesota went without a field goal for three-plus minutes in the quarter, and the Sky started the fourth on a 12-4 run for a 27-point lead.

Stefanie Dolson added 17 points, Diamond DeShields and Kahleah Copper each scored 16, and Candace Parker 12 for Chicago (5-7).

Chicago scored 39 points in the first quarter after making 16 of 22 field goals, including 6 of 10 from 3-point range.

Napheesa Collier scored 27 points for Minnesota (4-6). Sylvia Fowles added 14 points. Kayla McBride was 1 of 5 from the field and Crystal Dangerfield made just 2 of 8.

Collier scored 21 points in her first 12 minutes of play and had 23 at the break on 8-of-14 shooting.

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

