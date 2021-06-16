BC-US--Cocoa, US

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Tuesday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Change
|Jul
|2428
|Down
|19
|Jul
|2382
|2386
|2362
|2373
|Down
|23
|Sep
|2469
|Down
|15
|Sep
|2436
|2440
|2416
|2428
|Down
|19
|Dec
|2471
|2481
|2456
|2469
|Down
|15
|Mar
|2480
|2489
|2466
|2479
|Down
|13
|May
|2482
|2492
|2471
|2484
|Down
|14
|Jul
|2487
|2492
|2473
|2487
|Down
|15
|Sep
|2474
|2492
|2474
|2486
|Down
|15
|Dec
|2477
|2486
|2475
|2481
|Down
|15
|Mar
|2475
|2479
|2475
|2479
|Down
|14
|May
|2485
|Down
|14