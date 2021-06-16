Alexa
BC-US--Cocoa, US

By Associated Press
2021/06/16 03:19
New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Tuesday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)

Open High Low Settle Change
Jul 2428 Down 19
Jul 2382 2386 2362 2373 Down 23
Sep 2469 Down 15
Sep 2436 2440 2416 2428 Down 19
Dec 2471 2481 2456 2469 Down 15
Mar 2480 2489 2466 2479 Down 13
May 2482 2492 2471 2484 Down 14
Jul 2487 2492 2473 2487 Down 15
Sep 2474 2492 2474 2486 Down 15
Dec 2477 2486 2475 2481 Down 15
Mar 2475 2479 2475 2479 Down 14
May 2485 Down 14

Updated : 2021-06-16 18:52 GMT+08:00

