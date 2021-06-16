New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Tuesday:
(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|COFFEE C
|Jul
|153.25
|Down 2.95
|Jul
|154.30
|154.75
|150.75
|151.20
|Down 2.90
|Sep
|156.20
|Down 2.95
|Sep
|156.50
|156.80
|152.80
|153.25
|Down 2.95
|Dec
|159.50
|159.80
|155.80
|156.20
|Down 2.95
|Mar
|162.05
|162.35
|158.40
|158.80
|Down 2.95
|May
|163.30
|163.30
|159.65
|160.10
|Down 2.95
|Jul
|163.15
|163.15
|160.65
|161.15
|Down 2.85
|Sep
|162.90
|163.80
|161.50
|161.90
|Down 2.75
|Dec
|163.45
|164.75
|162.40
|162.85
|Down 2.55
|Mar
|164.35
|164.45
|163.70
|163.70
|Down 2.40
|May
|164.80
|164.80
|164.25
|164.25
|Down 2.35
|Jul
|164.70
|Down 2.35
|Sep
|165.20
|Down 2.35
|Dec
|165.75
|Down 2.25
|Mar
|165.90
|Down 2.20
|May
|165.90
|Down 2.20