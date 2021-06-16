Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

BC-US--Coffee, US

By Associated Press
2021/06/16 03:19
BC-US--Coffee, US

New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Tuesday:

(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)

Open High Low Settle Chg.
COFFEE C
Jul 153.25 Down 2.95
Jul 154.30 154.75 150.75 151.20 Down 2.90
Sep 156.20 Down 2.95
Sep 156.50 156.80 152.80 153.25 Down 2.95
Dec 159.50 159.80 155.80 156.20 Down 2.95
Mar 162.05 162.35 158.40 158.80 Down 2.95
May 163.30 163.30 159.65 160.10 Down 2.95
Jul 163.15 163.15 160.65 161.15 Down 2.85
Sep 162.90 163.80 161.50 161.90 Down 2.75
Dec 163.45 164.75 162.40 162.85 Down 2.55
Mar 164.35 164.45 163.70 163.70 Down 2.40
May 164.80 164.80 164.25 164.25 Down 2.35
Jul 164.70 Down 2.35
Sep 165.20 Down 2.35
Dec 165.75 Down 2.25
Mar 165.90 Down 2.20
May 165.90 Down 2.20

Updated : 2021-06-16 18:50 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Half of Taiwan's cram school teachers may lose their jobs
Half of Taiwan's cram school teachers may lose their jobs
132 local COVID cases lowest in Taiwan since Level 3 began
132 local COVID cases lowest in Taiwan since Level 3 began
Taiwan reports 185 local COVID-19 cases, 15 deaths
Taiwan reports 185 local COVID-19 cases, 15 deaths
28 Chinese military aircraft intrude into Taiwan's ADIZ
28 Chinese military aircraft intrude into Taiwan's ADIZ
Foreign students not included in vaccine rollout in Taiwan
Foreign students not included in vaccine rollout in Taiwan
President Tsai denies rumor she opted for Pfizer jab
President Tsai denies rumor she opted for Pfizer jab
Taiwan reports 175 new COVID cases, 26 deaths
Taiwan reports 175 new COVID cases, 26 deaths
CECC mulls lowering Taiwan's alert level in certain regions
CECC mulls lowering Taiwan's alert level in certain regions
Taiwan’s top weather official sparks controversy with hiking trip
Taiwan’s top weather official sparks controversy with hiking trip
Japan considers second donation of COVID vaccines to Taiwan
Japan considers second donation of COVID vaccines to Taiwan