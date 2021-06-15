Alexa
Mexican band Los Bukis to reunite for 1st tour in 25 years

By Associated Press
2021/06/15 08:44
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Mexican band Los Bukis are reuniting for a concert tour that will bring them together for the first time in 25 years.

Five of its members — Marco Antonio Solis, Jose Javier Solis, Roberto Guadarrama, Eusebio “El Chivo” Cortez, and Pedro Sánchez — attended the announcement made at Los Angeles’ Sofi Stadium Monday, while members Joel Solis and José “Pepe” Guadarrama joined remotely via video.

Considered one of Latin music’s most iconic bands, the group will start its three-concert tour in Los Angeles on Aug. 27, followed by a performance in Chicago’s Soldier Field on Sept. 4 and a final night on Sept. 15th at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Lead singer Marco Antonio Solis told reporters at the news conference that the pandemic had given him and his teammates much time for reflection and allowed them to go “deep into our conscience and see what was there.”

“It was there from where this idea came from,” he added.

Tickets to “Una Historia Cantada,” or the “History Sung” tour, will be available for presale beginning Tuesday at 10 a.m. through Citi Entertainment.

Tickets go on sale to the general public starting Friday at 10 a.m. local.

