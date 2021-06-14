American League Glance

All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Tampa Bay
|43
|24
|.642
|_
|Boston
|40
|27
|.597
|3
|Toronto
|33
|31
|.516
|8½
|New York
|33
|32
|.508
|9
|Baltimore
|22
|43
|.338
|20
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|41
|25
|.621
|_
|Cleveland
|35
|28
|.556
|4½
|Kansas City
|30
|35
|.462
|10½
|Detroit
|27
|39
|.409
|14
|Minnesota
|26
|40
|.394
|15
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Oakland
|41
|27
|.603
|_
|Houston
|37
|28
|.569
|2½
|Los Angeles
|33
|33
|.500
|7
|Seattle
|33
|35
|.485
|8
|Texas
|25
|41
|.379
|15
___
Chicago White Sox 4, Detroit 1
Tampa Bay 7, Baltimore 1
Philadelphia 7, N.Y. Yankees 0
Toronto 18, Boston 4
Seattle 6, Cleveland 2
Houston 14, Minnesota 3
L.A. Angels 10, Arizona 3
Oakland 6, Kansas City 3
L.A. Dodgers 5, Texas 3
Boston 2, Toronto 1
Cleveland 4, Baltimore 3
Tampa Bay 5, Chicago White Sox 2
Detroit 10, Kansas City 3
Oakland 8, L.A. Angels 5
Seattle 4, Minnesota 3
N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 3-1) at Toronto (Ryu 5-4), 7:07 p.m.
Baltimore (Harvey 3-7) at Cleveland (Quantrill 0-2), 7:10 p.m.
Boston (Rodríguez 5-4) at Atlanta (Davidson 0-0), 7:20 p.m.
Detroit (Mize 3-4) at Kansas City (Minor 5-3), 8:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (McClanahan 2-1) at Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 5-1), 8:10 p.m.
Texas (Gibson 4-0) at Houston (McCullers Jr. 3-1), 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Heaney 4-3) at Oakland (Montas 6-6), 9:40 p.m.
Minnesota (Happ 3-2) at Seattle (Flexen 5-3), 10:10 p.m.
Detroit at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Baltimore at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Boston at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Texas at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.