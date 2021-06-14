Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

American League Glance

By Associated Press
2021/06/14 22:01
American League Glance

All Times EDT

East Division
W L Pct GB
Tampa Bay 43 24 .642 _
Boston 40 27 .597 3
Toronto 33 31 .516
New York 33 32 .508 9
Baltimore 22 43 .338 20
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 41 25 .621 _
Cleveland 35 28 .556
Kansas City 30 35 .462 10½
Detroit 27 39 .409 14
Minnesota 26 40 .394 15
West Division
W L Pct GB
Oakland 41 27 .603 _
Houston 37 28 .569
Los Angeles 33 33 .500 7
Seattle 33 35 .485 8
Texas 25 41 .379 15

___

Sunday's Games

Chicago White Sox 4, Detroit 1

Tampa Bay 7, Baltimore 1

Philadelphia 7, N.Y. Yankees 0

Toronto 18, Boston 4

Seattle 6, Cleveland 2

Houston 14, Minnesota 3

L.A. Angels 10, Arizona 3

Oakland 6, Kansas City 3

L.A. Dodgers 5, Texas 3

Monday's Games

Boston 2, Toronto 1

Cleveland 4, Baltimore 3

Tampa Bay 5, Chicago White Sox 2

Detroit 10, Kansas City 3

Oakland 8, L.A. Angels 5

Seattle 4, Minnesota 3

Tuesday's Games

N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 3-1) at Toronto (Ryu 5-4), 7:07 p.m.

Baltimore (Harvey 3-7) at Cleveland (Quantrill 0-2), 7:10 p.m.

Boston (Rodríguez 5-4) at Atlanta (Davidson 0-0), 7:20 p.m.

Detroit (Mize 3-4) at Kansas City (Minor 5-3), 8:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (McClanahan 2-1) at Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 5-1), 8:10 p.m.

Texas (Gibson 4-0) at Houston (McCullers Jr. 3-1), 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Heaney 4-3) at Oakland (Montas 6-6), 9:40 p.m.

Minnesota (Happ 3-2) at Seattle (Flexen 5-3), 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Detroit at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Baltimore at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Boston at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Texas at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Updated : 2021-06-16 18:47 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Half of Taiwan's cram school teachers may lose their jobs
Half of Taiwan's cram school teachers may lose their jobs
132 local COVID cases lowest in Taiwan since Level 3 began
132 local COVID cases lowest in Taiwan since Level 3 began
Taiwan reports 185 local COVID-19 cases, 15 deaths
Taiwan reports 185 local COVID-19 cases, 15 deaths
28 Chinese military aircraft intrude into Taiwan's ADIZ
28 Chinese military aircraft intrude into Taiwan's ADIZ
Foreign students not included in vaccine rollout in Taiwan
Foreign students not included in vaccine rollout in Taiwan
President Tsai denies rumor she opted for Pfizer jab
President Tsai denies rumor she opted for Pfizer jab
Taiwan reports 175 new COVID cases, 26 deaths
Taiwan reports 175 new COVID cases, 26 deaths
CECC mulls lowering Taiwan's alert level in certain regions
CECC mulls lowering Taiwan's alert level in certain regions
Taiwan’s top weather official sparks controversy with hiking trip
Taiwan’s top weather official sparks controversy with hiking trip
Japan considers second donation of COVID vaccines to Taiwan
Japan considers second donation of COVID vaccines to Taiwan