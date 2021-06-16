Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Detroit Mercy names Gilbert as interim women's hoops coach

By Associated Press
2021/06/16 09:14
Detroit Mercy names Gilbert as interim women's hoops coach

DETROIT (AP) — Detroit Mercy has named LaTanya Collins as it's interim women’s basketball coach to replace AnnMarie Gilbert.

The school made the announcement Tuesday night, saying Gilbert has left the school.

Two months ago, Detroit Mercy retained Gilbert after an independent review of players’ concerns. The allegations against Gilbert led to the the Titans’ suspending their season in January and submitting a report to the NCAA.

Detroit Mercy had said it has implemented additional measures to make sure the program follows core values of the university as well as NCAA rules.

The Detroit News reported earlier this year that parents of every player on the team signed a letter and sent it to the school’s administration, detailing allegations that Gilbert inflicted emotional, mental and physical abuse on their children.

When the Titans season was suspended with a 1-13 record, athletic director Robert Vowels said the health and well-being of the athletes was the department’s top priority. Vowels said in January that he had talked with all players and members of the program about their concerns.

___

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/Womenscollegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2021-06-16 18:47 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Half of Taiwan's cram school teachers may lose their jobs
Half of Taiwan's cram school teachers may lose their jobs
132 local COVID cases lowest in Taiwan since Level 3 began
132 local COVID cases lowest in Taiwan since Level 3 began
Taiwan reports 185 local COVID-19 cases, 15 deaths
Taiwan reports 185 local COVID-19 cases, 15 deaths
28 Chinese military aircraft intrude into Taiwan's ADIZ
28 Chinese military aircraft intrude into Taiwan's ADIZ
Foreign students not included in vaccine rollout in Taiwan
Foreign students not included in vaccine rollout in Taiwan
President Tsai denies rumor she opted for Pfizer jab
President Tsai denies rumor she opted for Pfizer jab
Taiwan reports 175 new COVID cases, 26 deaths
Taiwan reports 175 new COVID cases, 26 deaths
CECC mulls lowering Taiwan's alert level in certain regions
CECC mulls lowering Taiwan's alert level in certain regions
Taiwan’s top weather official sparks controversy with hiking trip
Taiwan’s top weather official sparks controversy with hiking trip
Japan considers second donation of COVID vaccines to Taiwan
Japan considers second donation of COVID vaccines to Taiwan