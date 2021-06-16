Global Forecast as of 23:00 GMT Tuesday, June 15, 2021

City/Town, Country;Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (F);Tuesday's Low Temp (F);Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (F);Wednesday's Low Temp (F);Wednesday's Wind Direction;Wednesday's Wind Speed (MPH);Wednesday's Humidity (%);Wednesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Wednesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A stray a.m. t-storm;84;78;A stray thunderstorm;85;78;SW;13;81%;68%;7

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and very warm;104;84;Sunny and very warm;105;89;WNW;6;37%;0%;13

Aleppo, Syria;Breezy in the p.m.;88;65;Sunny and breezy;86;66;W;18;37%;0%;12

Algiers, Algeria;Clouds and sun;82;68;Partly sunny, nice;76;69;WSW;12;68%;8%;9

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Partly sunny;71;54;Partly sunny, warmer;84;66;ENE;7;53%;8%;8

Anchorage, United States;Mostly sunny;67;52;A couple of showers;61;50;SSE;11;64%;83%;3

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and very warm;100;73;Plenty of sunshine;94;74;NW;6;9%;0%;11

Astana, Kazakhstan;Partly sunny, warm;85;61;Clouds and sun, warm;89;58;NNW;8;27%;3%;7

Asuncion, Paraguay;Clouds and sun;77;56;Cooler;64;51;S;10;74%;26%;1

Athens, Greece;A shower and t-storm;75;62;Partly sunny, warmer;84;64;SSE;8;45%;2%;11

Auckland, New Zealand;A couple of showers;61;53;Partly sunny;64;53;W;7;80%;33%;2

Baghdad, Iraq;Winds subsiding;111;81;Hazy and windy;104;78;NW;20;16%;0%;12

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Clouds limiting sun;94;71;Partly sunny;93;74;S;5;54%;23%;6

Bangalore, India;A stray thunderstorm;78;69;A couple of t-storms;80;69;WSW;13;76%;71%;12

Bangkok, Thailand;A shower in the p.m.;91;79;A p.m. t-storm;90;79;WSW;6;71%;64%;5

Barcelona, Spain;Sunny;86;68;Partly sunny;81;72;ENE;8;61%;19%;11

Beijing, China;Mostly cloudy, warm;90;70;Rain and drizzle;81;68;SW;6;57%;91%;5

Belgrade, Serbia;Clouds and sun;76;56;Partly sunny, warmer;82;58;WNW;8;45%;6%;10

Berlin, Germany;An afternoon shower;74;55;Plenty of sunshine;80;65;ESE;6;44%;3%;8

Bogota, Colombia;A thunderstorm;67;52;A thunderstorm;62;49;SE;5;74%;77%;5

Brasilia, Brazil;An afternoon shower;77;57;Mostly sunny;79;54;S;3;57%;2%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;Partly sunny, nice;81;60;Partly sunny;84;61;NE;6;41%;7%;9

Brussels, Belgium;Clouds and sun;77;59;Partly sunny, warm;86;69;SE;4;51%;10%;8

Bucharest, Romania;Thunderstorms;70;59;Thunderstorms;72;60;ESE;7;81%;85%;8

Budapest, Hungary;Sunny intervals;79;57;Periods of sun, nice;83;60;W;5;39%;14%;9

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Mostly sunny;55;39;Partial sunshine;52;40;S;6;64%;20%;3

Bujumbura, Burundi;A t-storm around;88;68;A t-storm around;84;65;ENE;5;40%;64%;9

Busan, South Korea;Cloudy, showers;76;69;Showers around;74;70;NNE;13;75%;73%;4

Cairo, Egypt;Plenty of sunshine;91;70;Plenty of sunshine;92;69;NNE;10;30%;0%;12

Cape Town, South Africa;Partly sunny;64;54;A shower in spots;65;56;NNW;9;79%;72%;3

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm around;83;67;A thunderstorm;76;67;SSE;5;79%;65%;9

Chennai, India;Very warm;100;86;Breezy;100;82;NNW;14;43%;43%;10

Chicago, United States;Mostly sunny, nice;73;63;Mostly sunny, nice;73;60;ESE;8;41%;0%;10

Colombo, Sri Lanka;An afternoon shower;90;81;A passing shower;86;80;SW;10;73%;73%;11

Copenhagen, Denmark;Partly sunny;64;51;Partly sunny;67;56;SE;7;58%;4%;7

Dakar, Senegal;Breezy in the p.m.;88;77;Breezy in the a.m.;84;75;W;12;74%;3%;12

Dallas, United States;Mostly sunny;97;77;Brilliant sunshine;99;77;SE;5;44%;6%;12

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Inc. clouds;84;67;Inc. clouds;85;67;S;12;64%;2%;7

Delhi, India;Turning cloudy;99;79;Partly sunny, humid;93;79;NW;6;61%;33%;12

Denver, United States;Mostly sunny and hot;101;67;Mostly cloudy, hot;101;68;SW;7;21%;14%;9

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A thunderstorm;91;78;A thunderstorm;85;78;SE;6;85%;84%;6

Dili, East Timor;A stray t-shower;91;72;Nice with sunshine;88;71;SSE;4;68%;7%;7

Dublin, Ireland;Clouds and sun;72;53;Cooler;63;47;SW;8;69%;61%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Hazy sun;87;66;Mostly sunny;87;66;NE;9;16%;0%;12

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Clouds and sun;78;66;Mostly sunny;78;66;W;10;66%;44%;11

Hanoi, Vietnam;Warm with a shower;96;82;Warm with some sun;97;83;SSE;7;55%;38%;13

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunshine and nice;71;45;Partly sunny, nice;71;47;NE;5;46%;2%;4

Havana, Cuba;A p.m. thunderstorm;87;74;A shower and t-storm;85;74;E;6;80%;85%;6

Helsinki, Finland;Winds subsiding;67;50;Mostly sunny;67;51;WSW;10;52%;12%;6

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;79;Couple of t-storms;89;79;SSW;7;78%;75%;5

Hong Kong, China;A t-storm in spots;92;81;A morning t-storm;91;83;SSW;9;74%;77%;8

Honolulu, United States;Breezy in the p.m.;87;75;Breezy in the p.m.;87;74;ENE;15;50%;44%;13

Hyderabad, India;Breezy this morning;90;73;A t-storm around;84;71;WSW;8;70%;64%;5

Islamabad, Pakistan;Not as warm;93;76;Mostly sunny;93;72;NE;11;43%;27%;11

Istanbul, Turkey;A thunderstorm;68;58;Morning rain;68;62;WSW;9;86%;84%;3

Jakarta, Indonesia;A stray a.m. t-storm;90;77;A thunderstorm;90;76;S;8;72%;71%;8

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Breezy this morning;96;85;Breezy in the p.m.;93;85;N;13;51%;0%;13

Johannesburg, South Africa;Partly sunny;67;44;Plenty of sunshine;67;44;NW;6;33%;0%;4

Kabul, Afghanistan;Increasingly windy;94;49;Windy in the p.m.;86;54;NNE;13;7%;0%;13

Karachi, Pakistan;Increasingly windy;93;83;Warm, an a.m. shower;96;85;SSW;13;58%;52%;11

Kathmandu, Nepal;Rain and a t-storm;77;68;Couple of t-storms;75;68;SSE;4;87%;85%;5

Khartoum, Sudan;Breezy this morning;103;79;Mostly cloudy;97;86;NW;7;25%;9%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;Increasing clouds;79;62;Thunderstorms;80;62;NNE;9;65%;84%;6

Kingston, Jamaica;Winds subsiding;88;81;Becoming very windy;90;80;E;22;57%;7%;12

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Partly sunny, nice;86;73;Clearing;91;72;WSW;6;54%;19%;6

Kolkata, India;A couple of t-storms;86;78;A p.m. t-storm;87;77;SW;6;88%;90%;6

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A p.m. thunderstorm;90;76;A t-storm or two;89;77;E;4;85%;72%;9

La Paz, Bolivia;Mostly sunny;57;30;A shower in the p.m.;57;30;NE;8;50%;66%;6

Lagos, Nigeria;A t-storm or two;92;76;A thunderstorm;84;76;SW;6;83%;75%;9

Lima, Peru;Hazy sun;71;64;Mostly sunny;69;63;SSE;9;72%;2%;6

Lisbon, Portugal;A t-storm or two;90;60;Cooler but pleasant;70;63;WNW;8;78%;44%;11

London, United Kingdom;Partly sunny;78;59;Partly sunny, warmer;84;64;SSW;7;50%;68%;8

Los Angeles, United States;Partly sunny and hot;90;72;Partly sunny and hot;98;72;S;6;39%;0%;12

Luanda, Angola;Mostly sunny;81;71;Nice with some sun;82;70;SSW;6;69%;2%;7

Madrid, Spain;Partly sunny and hot;92;66;A t-storm or two;87;64;E;6;47%;76%;10

Male, Maldives;Partly sunny;88;83;Nice with some sun;90;83;SW;14;62%;30%;6

Manaus, Brazil;Morning t-storms;84;75;A stray a.m. t-storm;82;75;NE;3;86%;80%;5

Manila, Philippines;Sun and clouds;90;82;Partly sunny;93;82;W;8;61%;44%;12

Melbourne, Australia;A couple of showers;58;48;Periods of rain;58;46;N;12;76%;89%;1

Mexico City, Mexico;A couple of t-storms;72;51;A couple of t-storms;70;54;NNE;7;53%;76%;11

Miami, United States;Strong thunderstorms;87;78;A heavy thunderstorm;85;81;NNE;7;77%;67%;3

Minsk, Belarus;A quick p.m. shower;77;56;Periods of sun;72;51;N;7;64%;0%;7

Mogadishu, Somalia;Cloudy;93;77;Mostly cloudy;87;77;SSW;13;66%;44%;6

Montevideo, Uruguay;Partly sunny, cooler;54;49;Periods of sun;54;49;SSE;10;49%;15%;1

Montreal, Canada;A shower and t-storm;72;53;Turning cloudy;71;54;W;6;41%;3%;10

Moscow, Russia;An afternoon shower;81;59;Partly sunny;77;57;NNE;9;52%;25%;7

Mumbai, India;Rain and a t-storm;87;81;A couple of t-storms;87;80;SSW;14;84%;83%;4

Nairobi, Kenya;Breezy in the p.m.;75;55;A t-storm around;72;54;NE;5;75%;55%;8

New York, United States;Some sun, warmer;80;64;Mostly sunny, nice;77;60;NW;8;35%;9%;11

Nicosia, Cyprus;Mostly sunny;86;65;A p.m. t-storm;82;64;WNW;17;42%;51%;11

Novosibirsk, Russia;Some sun;80;58;Partly sunny, warm;82;59;SSW;7;52%;20%;7

Osaka-shi, Japan;Becoming cloudy;83;68;A t-storm or two;71;66;NE;6;91%;81%;3

Oslo, Norway;Plenty of sunshine;68;44;Partly sunny;67;51;S;9;53%;29%;6

Ottawa, Canada;Winds subsiding;73;47;Increasing clouds;71;47;WNW;12;42%;2%;10

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A couple of showers;83;77;A t-storm in spots;84;78;ESE;13;83%;64%;6

Panama City, Panama;A shower and t-storm;82;77;A thunderstorm;86;76;NW;7;78%;76%;10

Paramaribo, Suriname;Showers around;91;74;Heavy p.m. showers;87;74;E;6;81%;85%;8

Paris, France;Clouds and sun;83;66;Partly sunny and hot;92;69;ESE;6;46%;30%;9

Perth, Australia;A couple of showers;63;45;Partly sunny;65;49;SE;5;77%;13%;3

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A t-storm around;93;82;A stray p.m. t-storm;95;82;W;6;58%;59%;8

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Clouds and sun, nice;88;75;Rather cloudy, humid;88;76;NE;9;75%;44%;3

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Sun and some clouds;95;72;Mostly sunny, warm;95;73;ESE;6;49%;15%;12

Prague, Czech Republic;A stray p.m. shower;80;60;Mostly sunny;83;61;ESE;5;46%;6%;8

Pyongyang, North Korea;Spotty showers;82;65;Nice with some sun;84;65;E;8;59%;7%;11

Quito, Ecuador;Rain this afternoon;65;49;Afternoon rain;67;50;SSW;8;65%;81%;7

Rabat, Morocco;Decreasing clouds;74;62;Partly sunny, nice;73;62;SW;8;67%;23%;12

Recife, Brazil;A stray a.m. shower;79;69;A shower in the a.m.;79;71;SSW;7;87%;75%;5

Reykjavik, Iceland;Breezy;54;40;Breezy in the p.m.;50;40;N;12;48%;44%;2

Riga, Latvia;Clouds and sun;72;50;Sunshine, pleasant;72;56;NW;3;49%;6%;7

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Mostly sunny;75;63;An afternoon shower;74;65;WSW;7;74%;81%;4

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and very warm;111;84;Hazy and seasonable;111;85;NNE;11;7%;0%;13

Rome, Italy;Mostly sunny;79;60;Mostly sunny;84;64;NNW;7;59%;7%;10

Saint Petersburg, Russia;A stray a.m. shower;67;57;Sun and some clouds;64;55;W;9;47%;5%;6

San Francisco, United States;Sunny;72;57;Mostly sunny;74;59;SW;10;50%;1%;11

San Jose, Costa Rica;A shower and t-storm;76;67;A t-storm or two;78;66;N;6;80%;81%;8

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Occasional rain;86;78;Partly sunny, breezy;86;78;E;14;72%;44%;12

San Salvador, El Salvador;A shower and t-storm;69;62;A shower and t-storm;70;62;ESE;4;100%;84%;7

Sana'a, Yemen;Some sun;83;61;Mostly cloudy;85;62;SW;7;16%;2%;13

Santiago, Chile;A few p.m. showers;55;44;Clouds breaking;63;41;SW;4;54%;24%;3

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Clouds and sun;90;76;Mostly sunny, nice;88;75;NNE;8;71%;30%;12

Sao Paulo, Brazil;A t-storm or two;86;62;A p.m. t-storm;75;60;WNW;6;75%;80%;10

Seattle, United States;A little rain;65;52;Clearing;69;50;NNE;6;60%;4%;9

Seoul, South Korea;A few showers;77;68;Pleasant and warmer;83;64;ENE;8;57%;6%;8

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;86;75;Very warm;88;77;E;9;68%;66%;4

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm around;89;77;A t-storm around;89;80;SE;3;71%;55%;10

Sofia, Bulgaria;Variable cloudiness;68;52;A shower and t-storm;74;54;WSW;9;67%;69%;10

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Clouds and sun, nice;86;80;An afternoon shower;87;79;E;14;71%;79%;11

Stockholm, Sweden;Partly sunny, breezy;69;51;Nice with sunshine;71;52;SW;7;47%;11%;6

Sydney, Australia;Partly sunny;61;51;Mostly sunny;66;51;NNW;7;73%;78%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;Increasingly windy;94;82;Breezy and very hot;99;85;W;16;53%;13%;13

Tallinn, Estonia;Mostly sunny, windy;64;53;Mostly sunny;69;54;SW;8;58%;6%;6

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Hazy sunshine;91;69;Mostly sunny;94;71;SSE;8;18%;0%;11

Tbilisi, Georgia;Clearing;88;67;Very warm;89;69;NE;12;46%;26%;11

Tehran, Iran;Sunny and very warm;99;80;Sunny and hot;99;81;SE;8;14%;0%;12

Tel Aviv, Israel;Mostly sunny;80;69;Mostly sunny;79;69;NW;10;54%;0%;12

Tirana, Albania;Breezy in the p.m.;83;56;Mostly sunny;85;64;E;5;46%;6%;11

Tokyo, Japan;A stray p.m. t-storm;81;71;Rain, then a shower;76;68;ENE;7;71%;86%;3

Toronto, Canada;Sunshine and breezy;72;54;Partly sunny;67;52;NNW;11;45%;0%;10

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny and pleasant;84;68;Breezy in the p.m.;81;69;ESE;10;64%;0%;12

Tunis, Tunisia;Mostly sunny, nice;89;68;Very warm;94;73;SE;11;31%;1%;11

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Rain and drizzle;55;41;An afternoon shower;55;42;WNW;11;46%;51%;9

Vancouver, Canada;Rain and drizzle;66;54;Partly sunny;67;52;NNW;4;58%;28%;9

Vienna, Austria;Partly sunny;81;58;Periods of sun;86;59;SE;5;37%;6%;9

Vientiane, Laos;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;75;A stray p.m. t-storm;88;74;WSW;7;75%;74%;11

Vilnius, Lithuania;A stray shower;73;49;Mostly sunny;69;49;NNE;5;55%;2%;7

Warsaw, Poland;Partly sunny;75;57;Nice with sunshine;77;54;E;6;52%;0%;8

Wellington, New Zealand;Partly sunny, breezy;60;51;A little a.m. rain;57;51;NNW;4;88%;89%;1

Yangon, Myanmar;Rain and a t-storm;86;76;A couple of t-storms;84;75;SSW;8;86%;93%;3

Yerevan, Armenia;Showers around;94;64;Sunny and very hot;96;65;NE;7;30%;4%;12

