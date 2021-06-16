Alexa
Tuesday's Major League Linescores

By Associated Press
2021/06/16 09:56
AMERICAN LEAGUE

New York 010 101 210 6 9 0
Toronto 101 300 000 5 9 1

Montgomery, Cessa (6), Loaisiga (7), Britton (8), A.Chapman (9) and G.Sánchez; Ryu, A.Castro (7), Edwards Jr. (7), Mayza (7), Romano (8), Chatwood (9) and R.Adams. W_Loaisiga 6-2. L_Mayza 1-1. Sv_A.Chapman (13). HRs_New York, G.Sánchez (9), Gittens (3), Gardner (1). Toronto, Bichette (14).

___

Baltimore 010 010 000 2 7 4
Cleveland 100 500 10x 7 10 1

M.Harvey, Sulser (4), Plutko (5), Tate (7) and Wynns; Quantrill, Parker (5), Maton (6), Wittgren (7), Karinchak (8), Clase (9) and Hedges. W_Karinchak 4-2. L_M.Harvey 3-8. HRs_Cleveland, B.Bradley (2).

___

Texas 000 110 000 1 3 6 0
Houston 000 001 001 4 6 9 2

(10 innings)

Gibson, Patton (7), B.Martin (8), Sborz (9), D.Evans (10) and Trevino; McCullers Jr., B.Taylor (5), Odorizzi (6), Pressly (10) and Maldonado. W_Pressly 3-1. L_D.Evans 0-2. HRs_Houston, Correa (2), Altuve (13).

___

Detroit 102 001 000 4 10 0
Kansas City 002 000 100 3 7 0

Mize, Wi.Peralta (7), G.Soto (9) and J.Rogers; Minor, K.Zimmer (6), Brentz (7), Barlow (8), Holland (9) and S.Perez. W_Mize 4-4. L_Minor 5-4. Sv_G.Soto (6). HRs_Detroit, Schoop (0).

___

Tampa Bay 000 000 000 0 6 1
Chicago 000 210 00x 3 9 0

McClanahan, Springs (6), Kittredge (7), Wisler (8) and F.Mejía; Keuchel, Bummer (8), Hendriks (9) and Grandal. W_Keuchel 6-1. L_McClanahan 2-2. Sv_Hendriks (18). HRs_Chicago, Engel (3).

___

Los Angeles 001 010 011 4 7 0
Oakland 002 003 01x 6 8 0

Heaney, Cishek (6), Claudio (6), C.Rodriguez (7), Slegers (8) and Suzuki; Montas, Luzardo (8), Petit (9) and S.Murphy. W_Montas 7-6. L_Heaney 4-4. Sv_Petit (2). HRs_Los Angeles, Ohtani (18), Walsh (0). Oakland, S.Murphy (8).

___

Minnesota 000 000 000 0 4 1
Seattle 140 102 11x 10 14 0

J.Happ, Jax (5) and Rortvedt; Flexen, Vest (9) and T.Murphy. W_Flexen 6-3. L_J.Happ 3-3. HRs_Seattle, J.Crawford (4), Torrens (0), France (4).

___

INTERLEAGUE
Boston 401 020 030 10 14 3
Atlanta 001 303 001 8 9 0

E.Rodríguez, Whitlock (5), D.Hernandez (6), Sawamura (7), Ottavino (8), M.Barnes (9) and Vázquez, Plawecki; Davidson, Newcomb (3), Ed.Santana (5), Jackson (7), Ch.Martin (8), Tomlin (9) and Willi.Contreras. W_Sawamura 3-0. L_Ch.Martin 0-3. Sv_M.Barnes (15). HRs_Boston, Devers (3), Renfroe (8), Bogaerts (1), Verdugo (0).

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE
Pittsburgh 000 000 100 1 8 0
Washington 500 100 02x 8 13 1

Ty.Anderson, Underwood Jr. (7) and Stallings; Corbin, J.Miller (9) and Gomes. W_Corbin 4-5. L_Ty.Anderson 3-7. HRs_Washington, Gomes (6).

___

Chicago 002 000 000 2 7 1
New York 002 010 00x 3 8 0

Mills, Brothers (5), K.Thompson (6), Winkler (8) and Wills.Contreras; T.Walker, Lugo (8) and McCann. W_T.Walker 6-2. L_Mills 2-1. Sv_Lugo (1). HRs_Chicago, Báez (2).

___

Cincinnati 000 000 000 2 2 2 2
Milwaukee 000 000 000 1 1 4 0

(10 innings)

L.Castillo, Brach (8), Sims (9), Hembree (10), Garrett (10) and T.Stephenson; B.Anderson, D.Williams (8), Hader (9), Boxberger (10) and Narváez. W_Sims 4-1. L_Boxberger 2-2. Sv_Garrett (3).

___

Miami 001 000 000 1 3 1
St. Louis 000 001 001 2 6 1

Tr.Rogers, Bender (7), Bleier (8), Y.García (9) and León, Alfaro; K.Kim, G.Cabrera (7), Gallegos (8), A.Reyes (9) and Molina. W_A.Reyes 4-2. L_Y.García 3-5. HRs_St. Louis, Goldschmidt (9).

___

San Diego 220 000 000 4 7 0
Colorado 000 202 22x 8 12 0

Darvish, Stammen (6), T.Hill (7), A.Adams (7), Pagán (8), Crismatt (8) and Caratini; C.González, Estévez (7), Givens (8), Bard (9) and Nuñez. W_Estévez 1-0. L_T.Hill 3-3. HRs_San Diego, Tatis Jr. (20). Colorado, McMahon (16).

___

Arizona 430 010 000 8 12 0
San Francisco 030 002 04x 9 12 0

Young, Co.Martin (5), Mantiply (8), H.Castellanos (8) and C.Kelly; Littell, Long (1), Menez (6), J.García (7), Sherfy (8), Ty.Rogers (9) and Posey. W_Sherfy 1-0. L_H.Castellanos 0-1. Sv_Ty.Rogers (9). HRs_San Francisco, Duggar (2), Yastrzemski (7).

___

Philadelphia 010 020 000 3 6 0
Los Angeles 100 200 11x 5 11 3

Eflin, Coonrod (6), R.Suárez (6), A.Bradley (8) and Realmuto; J.Urías, V.González (6), J.Kelly (7), Bickford (8), Treinen (9) and W.Smith. W_J.Kelly 2-0. L_R.Suárez 2-1. Sv_Treinen (3). HRs_Philadelphia, McCutchen (11). Los Angeles, Betts (2).

Updated : 2021-06-16 18:45 GMT+08:00

