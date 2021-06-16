Tuesday's Major League Linescores

|New York
|010
|101
|210
|—
|6
|9
|0
|Toronto
|101
|300
|000
|—
|5
|9
|1
Montgomery, Cessa (6), Loaisiga (7), Britton (8), A.Chapman (9) and G.Sánchez; Ryu, A.Castro (7), Edwards Jr. (7), Mayza (7), Romano (8), Chatwood (9) and R.Adams. W_Loaisiga 6-2. L_Mayza 1-1. Sv_A.Chapman (13). HRs_New York, G.Sánchez (9), Gittens (3), Gardner (1). Toronto, Bichette (14).
___
|Baltimore
|010
|010
|000
|—
|2
|7
|4
|Cleveland
|100
|500
|10x
|—
|7
|10
|1
M.Harvey, Sulser (4), Plutko (5), Tate (7) and Wynns; Quantrill, Parker (5), Maton (6), Wittgren (7), Karinchak (8), Clase (9) and Hedges. W_Karinchak 4-2. L_M.Harvey 3-8. HRs_Cleveland, B.Bradley (2).
___
|Texas
|000
|110
|000
|1
|—
|3
|6
|0
|Houston
|000
|001
|001
|4
|—
|6
|9
|2
(10 innings)
Gibson, Patton (7), B.Martin (8), Sborz (9), D.Evans (10) and Trevino; McCullers Jr., B.Taylor (5), Odorizzi (6), Pressly (10) and Maldonado. W_Pressly 3-1. L_D.Evans 0-2. HRs_Houston, Correa (2), Altuve (13).
___
|Detroit
|102
|001
|000
|—
|4
|10
|0
|Kansas City
|002
|000
|100
|—
|3
|7
|0
Mize, Wi.Peralta (7), G.Soto (9) and J.Rogers; Minor, K.Zimmer (6), Brentz (7), Barlow (8), Holland (9) and S.Perez. W_Mize 4-4. L_Minor 5-4. Sv_G.Soto (6). HRs_Detroit, Schoop (0).
___
|Tampa Bay
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|6
|1
|Chicago
|000
|210
|00x
|—
|3
|9
|0
McClanahan, Springs (6), Kittredge (7), Wisler (8) and F.Mejía; Keuchel, Bummer (8), Hendriks (9) and Grandal. W_Keuchel 6-1. L_McClanahan 2-2. Sv_Hendriks (18). HRs_Chicago, Engel (3).
___
|Los Angeles
|001
|010
|011
|—
|4
|7
|0
|Oakland
|002
|003
|01x
|—
|6
|8
|0
Heaney, Cishek (6), Claudio (6), C.Rodriguez (7), Slegers (8) and Suzuki; Montas, Luzardo (8), Petit (9) and S.Murphy. W_Montas 7-6. L_Heaney 4-4. Sv_Petit (2). HRs_Los Angeles, Ohtani (18), Walsh (0). Oakland, S.Murphy (8).
___
|Minnesota
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|4
|1
|Seattle
|140
|102
|11x
|—
|10
|14
|0
J.Happ, Jax (5) and Rortvedt; Flexen, Vest (9) and T.Murphy. W_Flexen 6-3. L_J.Happ 3-3. HRs_Seattle, J.Crawford (4), Torrens (0), France (4).
___
|Boston
|401
|020
|030
|—
|10
|14
|3
|Atlanta
|001
|303
|001
|—
|8
|9
|0
E.Rodríguez, Whitlock (5), D.Hernandez (6), Sawamura (7), Ottavino (8), M.Barnes (9) and Vázquez, Plawecki; Davidson, Newcomb (3), Ed.Santana (5), Jackson (7), Ch.Martin (8), Tomlin (9) and Willi.Contreras. W_Sawamura 3-0. L_Ch.Martin 0-3. Sv_M.Barnes (15). HRs_Boston, Devers (3), Renfroe (8), Bogaerts (1), Verdugo (0).
___
|Pittsburgh
|000
|000
|100
|—
|1
|8
|0
|Washington
|500
|100
|02x
|—
|8
|13
|1
Ty.Anderson, Underwood Jr. (7) and Stallings; Corbin, J.Miller (9) and Gomes. W_Corbin 4-5. L_Ty.Anderson 3-7. HRs_Washington, Gomes (6).
___
|Chicago
|002
|000
|000
|—
|2
|7
|1
|New York
|002
|010
|00x
|—
|3
|8
|0
Mills, Brothers (5), K.Thompson (6), Winkler (8) and Wills.Contreras; T.Walker, Lugo (8) and McCann. W_T.Walker 6-2. L_Mills 2-1. Sv_Lugo (1). HRs_Chicago, Báez (2).
___
|Cincinnati
|000
|000
|000
|2
|—
|2
|2
|2
|Milwaukee
|000
|000
|000
|1
|—
|1
|4
|0
(10 innings)
L.Castillo, Brach (8), Sims (9), Hembree (10), Garrett (10) and T.Stephenson; B.Anderson, D.Williams (8), Hader (9), Boxberger (10) and Narváez. W_Sims 4-1. L_Boxberger 2-2. Sv_Garrett (3).
___
|Miami
|001
|000
|000
|—
|1
|3
|1
|St. Louis
|000
|001
|001
|—
|2
|6
|1
Tr.Rogers, Bender (7), Bleier (8), Y.García (9) and León, Alfaro; K.Kim, G.Cabrera (7), Gallegos (8), A.Reyes (9) and Molina. W_A.Reyes 4-2. L_Y.García 3-5. HRs_St. Louis, Goldschmidt (9).
___
|San Diego
|220
|000
|000
|—
|4
|7
|0
|Colorado
|000
|202
|22x
|—
|8
|12
|0
Darvish, Stammen (6), T.Hill (7), A.Adams (7), Pagán (8), Crismatt (8) and Caratini; C.González, Estévez (7), Givens (8), Bard (9) and Nuñez. W_Estévez 1-0. L_T.Hill 3-3. HRs_San Diego, Tatis Jr. (20). Colorado, McMahon (16).
___
|Arizona
|430
|010
|000
|—
|8
|12
|0
|San Francisco
|030
|002
|04x
|—
|9
|12
|0
Young, Co.Martin (5), Mantiply (8), H.Castellanos (8) and C.Kelly; Littell, Long (1), Menez (6), J.García (7), Sherfy (8), Ty.Rogers (9) and Posey. W_Sherfy 1-0. L_H.Castellanos 0-1. Sv_Ty.Rogers (9). HRs_San Francisco, Duggar (2), Yastrzemski (7).
___
|Philadelphia
|010
|020
|000
|—
|3
|6
|0
|Los Angeles
|100
|200
|11x
|—
|5
|11
|3
Eflin, Coonrod (6), R.Suárez (6), A.Bradley (8) and Realmuto; J.Urías, V.González (6), J.Kelly (7), Bickford (8), Treinen (9) and W.Smith. W_J.Kelly 2-0. L_R.Suárez 2-1. Sv_Treinen (3). HRs_Philadelphia, McCutchen (11). Los Angeles, Betts (2).