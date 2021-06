WTA Bett1Open Results

Tuesday At Am Rothenbaum Rot-Weiss Tennis Club Berlin Purse: €456,073 Surface: Grass BERLIN (AP) _ Results Tuesday from Bett1Open at Am Rothenbaum Rot-Weiss Tennis Club (seedings in parentheses): Women's Singles Round of 32

Liudmila Samsonova, Russia, def. Marketa Vondrousova, Czech Republic, 6-4, 7-6 (6).

Veronika Kudermetova, Russia, def. Karolina Muchova (8), Czech Republic, 7-6 (5), 5-7, 6-2.

Jessica Pegula, United States, def. Hailey Baptiste, United States, 6-6, ret.

Petra Martic, Croatia, def. Asia Muhammad, United States, 7-6 (0), 4-6, 6-3.

Victoria Azarenka (7), Belarus, def. Andrea Petkovic, Germany, 6-4, 7-6 (2).

Elena Rybakina, Kazakhstan, def. Shelby Rogers, United States, 2-6, 6-3, 6-4.

Angelique Kerber, Germany, def. Misaki Doi, Japan, 6-2, 6-1.

Garbine Muguruza (6), Spain, def. Sorana Cirstea, Romania, 6-3, 6-2.

Women's Doubles

Round of 16

Renata Voracova, Czech Republic, and Miyu Kato, Japan, def. Oksana Kalashnikova, Georgia, and Anna Blinkova, Russia, 6-3, 4-6, 10-2.

Nicole Melichar, United States, and Demi Schuurs (1), Netherlands, def. Kveta Peschke, Czech Republic, and Vivian Heisen, Germany, 6-4, 6-2.