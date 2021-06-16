Alexa
899 people got expired vaccine doses at Times Square site

By Associated Press
2021/06/16 01:02
NEW YORK (AP) — Nearly 900 people received expired COVID-19 vaccine doses at a vaccination site in Times Square this month, health officials said Tuesday.

The 899 people who received doses of the Pfizer vaccine at the former NFL Experience building in Times Square between June 5 and June 10 should schedule another Pfizer shot as soon as possible, the New York City Health Department said.

ATC Vaccination Services, the company that administered the shots under contract to the city, said in a statement, “We apologize for the inconvenience to those receiving the vaccine batch in question and want people first and foremost to know that we have been advised that there is no danger from the vaccine they received."

Health Department spokesperson Patrick Gallahue said those who got the expired doses "have received e-mails, phone calls, and are also being sent letters to make sure they are aware of this situation.”

Follow AP’s coverage of the pandemic at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic.

