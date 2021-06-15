Baseball Glance

All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Tampa Bay
|43
|25
|.632
|_
|Boston
|41
|27
|.603
|2
|New York
|34
|32
|.515
|8
|Toronto
|33
|32
|.508
|8½
|Baltimore
|22
|44
|.333
|20
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|42
|25
|.627
|_
|Cleveland
|36
|28
|.563
|4½
|Kansas City
|30
|36
|.455
|11½
|Detroit
|28
|39
|.418
|14
|Minnesota
|26
|41
|.388
|16
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Oakland
|42
|27
|.609
|_
|Houston
|38
|28
|.576
|2½
|Seattle
|34
|35
|.493
|8
|Los Angeles
|33
|34
|.493
|8
|Texas
|25
|42
|.373
|16
___
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|34
|25
|.576
|_
|Philadelphia
|32
|33
|.492
|5
|Atlanta
|30
|34
|.469
|6½
|Washington
|29
|35
|.453
|7½
|Miami
|29
|38
|.433
|9
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|38
|29
|.567
|_
|Milwaukee
|38
|29
|.567
|_
|Cincinnati
|34
|31
|.523
|3
|St. Louis
|34
|33
|.507
|4
|Pittsburgh
|23
|43
|.348
|14½
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|San Francisco
|42
|25
|.627
|_
|Los Angeles
|41
|26
|.612
|1
|San Diego
|38
|31
|.551
|5
|Colorado
|27
|41
|.397
|15½
|Arizona
|20
|48
|.294
|22½
___
Boston 2, Toronto 1
Cleveland 4, Baltimore 3
Tampa Bay 5, Chicago White Sox 2
Detroit 10, Kansas City 3
Oakland 8, L.A. Angels 5
Seattle 4, Minnesota 3
Cleveland 7, Baltimore 2
N.Y. Yankees 6, Toronto 5
Boston 10, Atlanta 8
Chicago White Sox 3, Tampa Bay 0
Detroit 4, Kansas City 3
Houston 6, Texas 3, 10 innings
Oakland 6, L.A. Angels 4
Seattle 10, Minnesota 0
Detroit (Skubal 3-7) at Kansas City (Singer 3-5), 2:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 4-3) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 5-5), 2:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Canning 5-4) at Oakland (Irvin 4-7), 3:37 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Cole 7-3) at Toronto (Stripling 2-3), 7:07 p.m.
Baltimore (Akin 0-1) at Cleveland (Civale 9-2), 7:10 p.m.
Boston (Richards 4-4) at Atlanta (Anderson 4-3), 7:20 p.m.
Texas (Lyles 2-4) at Houston (Greinke 6-2), 8:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Ober 0-0) at Seattle (Sheffield 5-5), 10:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Detroit at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
___
Washington 3, Pittsburgh 2
N.Y. Mets 5, Chicago Cubs 2
Colorado 3, San Diego 2
St. Louis 4, Miami 2
Cincinnati 10, Milwaukee 2
San Francisco 5, Arizona 2
L.A. Dodgers 3, Philadelphia 1
Washington 8, Pittsburgh 1
N.Y. Mets 3, Chicago Cubs 2
Boston 10, Atlanta 8
St. Louis 2, Miami 1
Cincinnati 2, Milwaukee 1, 10 innings
Colorado 8, San Diego 4
San Francisco 9, Arizona 8
L.A. Dodgers 5, Philadelphia 3
Miami (Alcantara 4-5) at St. Louis (Oviedo 0-2), 1:15 p.m.
Cincinnati (Mahle 6-2) at Milwaukee (Peralta 6-1), 2:10 p.m.
San Diego (Snell 2-3) at Colorado (Freeland 0-2), 3:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (De Jong 0-0) at Washington (Espino 0-2), 4:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Stock 0-0) at N.Y. Mets (deGrom 6-2), 7:10 p.m.
Boston (Richards 4-4) at Atlanta (Anderson 4-3), 7:20 p.m.
Arizona (Kelly 2-6) at San Francisco (DeSclafani 6-2), 9:45 p.m.
Philadelphia (Wheeler 4-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 8-5), 10:10 p.m.
Arizona at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Cincinnati at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.
Milwaukee at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.