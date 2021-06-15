Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Baseball Glance

By Associated Press
2021/06/15 22:02
Baseball Glance

All Times EDT

East Division
W L Pct GB
Tampa Bay 43 25 .632 _
Boston 41 27 .603 2
New York 34 32 .515 8
Toronto 33 32 .508
Baltimore 22 44 .333 20
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 42 25 .627 _
Cleveland 36 28 .563
Kansas City 30 36 .455 11½
Detroit 28 39 .418 14
Minnesota 26 41 .388 16
West Division
W L Pct GB
Oakland 42 27 .609 _
Houston 38 28 .576
Seattle 34 35 .493 8
Los Angeles 33 34 .493 8
Texas 25 42 .373 16

___

East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 34 25 .576 _
Philadelphia 32 33 .492 5
Atlanta 30 34 .469
Washington 29 35 .453
Miami 29 38 .433 9
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 38 29 .567 _
Milwaukee 38 29 .567 _
Cincinnati 34 31 .523 3
St. Louis 34 33 .507 4
Pittsburgh 23 43 .348 14½
West Division
W L Pct GB
San Francisco 42 25 .627 _
Los Angeles 41 26 .612 1
San Diego 38 31 .551 5
Colorado 27 41 .397 15½
Arizona 20 48 .294 22½

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE Monday's Games

Boston 2, Toronto 1

Cleveland 4, Baltimore 3

Tampa Bay 5, Chicago White Sox 2

Detroit 10, Kansas City 3

Oakland 8, L.A. Angels 5

Seattle 4, Minnesota 3

Tuesday's Games

Cleveland 7, Baltimore 2

N.Y. Yankees 6, Toronto 5

Boston 10, Atlanta 8

Chicago White Sox 3, Tampa Bay 0

Detroit 4, Kansas City 3

Houston 6, Texas 3, 10 innings

Oakland 6, L.A. Angels 4

Seattle 10, Minnesota 0

Wednesday's Games

Detroit (Skubal 3-7) at Kansas City (Singer 3-5), 2:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 4-3) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 5-5), 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Canning 5-4) at Oakland (Irvin 4-7), 3:37 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cole 7-3) at Toronto (Stripling 2-3), 7:07 p.m.

Baltimore (Akin 0-1) at Cleveland (Civale 9-2), 7:10 p.m.

Boston (Richards 4-4) at Atlanta (Anderson 4-3), 7:20 p.m.

Texas (Lyles 2-4) at Houston (Greinke 6-2), 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Ober 0-0) at Seattle (Sheffield 5-5), 10:10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Baltimore at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Detroit at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE Monday's Games

Washington 3, Pittsburgh 2

N.Y. Mets 5, Chicago Cubs 2

Colorado 3, San Diego 2

St. Louis 4, Miami 2

Cincinnati 10, Milwaukee 2

San Francisco 5, Arizona 2

L.A. Dodgers 3, Philadelphia 1

Tuesday's Games

Washington 8, Pittsburgh 1

N.Y. Mets 3, Chicago Cubs 2

Boston 10, Atlanta 8

St. Louis 2, Miami 1

Cincinnati 2, Milwaukee 1, 10 innings

Colorado 8, San Diego 4

San Francisco 9, Arizona 8

L.A. Dodgers 5, Philadelphia 3

Wednesday's Games

Miami (Alcantara 4-5) at St. Louis (Oviedo 0-2), 1:15 p.m.

Cincinnati (Mahle 6-2) at Milwaukee (Peralta 6-1), 2:10 p.m.

San Diego (Snell 2-3) at Colorado (Freeland 0-2), 3:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (De Jong 0-0) at Washington (Espino 0-2), 4:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Stock 0-0) at N.Y. Mets (deGrom 6-2), 7:10 p.m.

Boston (Richards 4-4) at Atlanta (Anderson 4-3), 7:20 p.m.

Arizona (Kelly 2-6) at San Francisco (DeSclafani 6-2), 9:45 p.m.

Philadelphia (Wheeler 4-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 8-5), 10:10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Arizona at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Cincinnati at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Updated : 2021-06-16 18:38 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Half of Taiwan's cram school teachers may lose their jobs
Half of Taiwan's cram school teachers may lose their jobs
132 local COVID cases lowest in Taiwan since Level 3 began
132 local COVID cases lowest in Taiwan since Level 3 began
Taiwan reports 185 local COVID-19 cases, 15 deaths
Taiwan reports 185 local COVID-19 cases, 15 deaths
28 Chinese military aircraft intrude into Taiwan's ADIZ
28 Chinese military aircraft intrude into Taiwan's ADIZ
Foreign students not included in vaccine rollout in Taiwan
Foreign students not included in vaccine rollout in Taiwan
President Tsai denies rumor she opted for Pfizer jab
President Tsai denies rumor she opted for Pfizer jab
Taiwan reports 175 new COVID cases, 26 deaths
Taiwan reports 175 new COVID cases, 26 deaths
CECC mulls lowering Taiwan's alert level in certain regions
CECC mulls lowering Taiwan's alert level in certain regions
Taiwan’s top weather official sparks controversy with hiking trip
Taiwan’s top weather official sparks controversy with hiking trip
Japan considers second donation of COVID vaccines to Taiwan
Japan considers second donation of COVID vaccines to Taiwan