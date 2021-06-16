Browns' Chubb on contract: 'Cleveland's where I want to be'

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Nick Chubb wants to go on a long run with the Browns.

Entering the final season of his rookie contract, Chubb, who has rushed for 2,561 yards over the past two seasons and become a fan favorite in Cleveland, said his agent has had talks with the team about a long-term contract extension.

“It would mean a lot,” Chubb said on Zoom as the Browns began their mandatory minicamp. "Cleveland drafted me however many years ago it was and trusted me and put their faith in me to come here and help build this culture.

“I feel like Cleveland is where I want to be and hopefully everything can work out in that direction.”

A second-round pick in 2018, Chubb has developed into one of the NFL's best running backs. He also has endeared himself to Browns fans with his humility and no-nonsense style — on and off the field. When the play calls for a run, FirstEnergy Stadium fills with chants of “Chubb, Chubb.”

A self-described homebody from Georgia, the reserved 25-year-old likes it near Lake Erie. Chubb doesn’t want to leave the Browns, who ended a long playoff drought last season.

“I don’t like uncertainty and I know here in Cleveland what I have with the players and coaches and just the city of Cleveland,” Chubb said. “I don’t know how things would be anywhere else. Cleveland is where I want to be and that’s my main focus, just being here in Cleveland.”

Cornerback Denzel Ward feels the same way.

The No. 4 overall pick in 2018 — three spots after the Browns selected quarterback Baker Mayfield first overall — is from Cleveland and can’t imagine playing anywhere else. The Browns picked up his fifth-year option for 2022.

Ward said his agent had been in touch with the Browns.

“In a perfect world, I’d definitely want to be a Brown for my entire career,” Ward said before practice. “I’m from Cleveland, the team that drafted me, the team that believed in me coming out of college and I take a lot of pride and respect into that and just want to give my all to this team.

“It’s definitely a place I want to be. I enjoy being a Cleveland Brown and give them everything I’ve got.”

Ward was named a Pro Bowler in his rookie season. In three years, he’s developed into one of the AFC’s top coverage backs. He has had seven interceptions, one touchdown return and has been credited with 40 pass breakups.

If there’s one knock on Ward, it’s his durability. He missed 11 games in three years with injuries.

The possible deals for Chubb and Ward could coincide with the Browns signing Mayfield to a long-term extension this summer. The Browns in April exercised his fifth-year option worth $18.8 million guaranteed for 2022.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL