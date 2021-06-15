Alexa
SKorea, Spain seek closer economic ties with state visit

By Associated Press
2021/06/15 23:35
MADRID (AP) — South Korean President Moon Jae-in arrived in Madrid Tuesday, in the first state visit to Spain by a foreign leader since the pandemic began, as the two countries seek to deepen economic ties.

Moon and First Lady Kim Jung-Sook were received with military honors at the royal palace in Madrid by Spain’s King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia.

They were to attend a royal banquet at the palace later in the day.

During his two-day stay, Moon was also due to meet with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez and other members of the government, as well as attend a business event in Barcelona on Wednesday evening.

Moon’s visit to Spain is the first by a South Korean president in 14 years. The Spanish king and queen visited South Korea in 2019.

Updated : 2021-06-16 18:33 GMT+08:00

