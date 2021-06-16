Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Struff stuns top-seeded Medvedev in Halle 1st round

By Associated Press
2021/06/16 01:30
Struff stuns top-seeded Medvedev in Halle 1st round

HALLE, Germany (AP) — Daniil Medvedev’s grass-court season got off to a bad start after the top-seeded Russian lost his first-round match at the Halle Open to Jan-Lennard Struff on Tuesday.

Medvedev was broken three times in a 7-6 (6), 6-3 loss. He was coming off reaching the French Open quarterfinals last week. Medvedev has yet to reach a tour final on grass and hasn’t gone beyond the third round at Wimbledon.

Struff goes on to play qualifier Marcos Giron in the second round.

Sixth-ranked Alexander Zverev came through his first-round match 6-4, 3-6, 6-3 against Dominik Koepfer. He moves on to face Ugo Humbert after the French player downed Sam Querrey 4-6, 7-6 (4), 7-6 (5).

Andrey Rublev didn't face a single break point as he won an all-Russian match against Karen Khachanov 6-3, 7-6 (5). His second-round opponent is Australian Jordan Thompson.

Félix Auger-Aliassime earned a second-round match against 10-time Halle champion Roger Federer with his 6-3, 7-5 win over of Hubert Hurkacz.

Lloyd Harris managed another upset win as the South African beat eighth-seeded Gael Monfils 6-4, 6-4 to set up a second-round meeting with qualifier Lukas Lacko.

Kei Nishikori booked his spot in the second round after beating Ricardas Berankis 6-3, 2-6, 6-2.

___

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-06-16 18:30 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Half of Taiwan's cram school teachers may lose their jobs
Half of Taiwan's cram school teachers may lose their jobs
132 local COVID cases lowest in Taiwan since Level 3 began
132 local COVID cases lowest in Taiwan since Level 3 began
Taiwan reports 185 local COVID-19 cases, 15 deaths
Taiwan reports 185 local COVID-19 cases, 15 deaths
28 Chinese military aircraft intrude into Taiwan's ADIZ
28 Chinese military aircraft intrude into Taiwan's ADIZ
Foreign students not included in vaccine rollout in Taiwan
Foreign students not included in vaccine rollout in Taiwan
President Tsai denies rumor she opted for Pfizer jab
President Tsai denies rumor she opted for Pfizer jab
Taiwan reports 175 new COVID cases, 26 deaths
Taiwan reports 175 new COVID cases, 26 deaths
CECC mulls lowering Taiwan's alert level in certain regions
CECC mulls lowering Taiwan's alert level in certain regions
Taiwan’s top weather official sparks controversy with hiking trip
Taiwan’s top weather official sparks controversy with hiking trip
Japan considers second donation of COVID vaccines to Taiwan
Japan considers second donation of COVID vaccines to Taiwan