WTA Birmingham Classic Results

Tuesday At Edgbaston Priory Club Birmingham, Great Britain Purse: $235,238 Surface: Grass BIRMINGHAM, GREAT BRITAIN (AP) _ Results Tuesday from Birmingham Classic at Edgbaston Priory Club (seedings in parentheses): Women's Singles Round of 32

Zhang Shuai (6), China, def. Vitalia Diatchenko, Russia, 6-2, 7-5.

Leylah Annie Fernandez, Canada, def. Wang Yafan, China, 7-5, 6-3.

Ajla Tomljanovic, Australia, def. Elise Mertens (1), Belgium, 7-6 (5), 6-7 (5), 7-6 (4).

Ons Jabeur (2), Tunisia, def. Caty McNally, United States, 6-4, 6-2.

Marta Kostyuk, Ukraine, def. Madison Brengle, United States, 4-6, 7-5, 6-3.

Daria Kasatkina (4), Russia, def. Polona Hercog, Slovenia, 4-6, 6-3, 6-3.

Jelena Ostapenko (5), Latvia, def. Lauren Davis, United States, 6-4, 6-1.

Anastasia Potapova, Russia, def. Nina Stojanovic, Serbia, 5-7, 7-6 (8), 6-4.

Women's Doubles

Round of 16

Tereza Martincova, Czech Republic, and Naiktha Bains, Britain, def. Heather Watson and Harriet Dart, Britain, 4-6, 6-3, 10-5.

Lyudmyla Kichenok, Ukraine, and Makoto Ninomiya, Japan, def. Zhang Shuai, China, and Gabriela Dabrowski (3), Canada, 6-4, 2-6, 10-7.