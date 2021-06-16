Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Two-thirds of New Taipei COVID patients asymptomatic

People without symptoms should also get tested for COVID: Mayor Hou

  505
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/06/16 17:25
COVID vaccinations in New Taipei City 

COVID vaccinations in New Taipei City  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Up to 66 percent of new COVID-19 cases in New Taipei City are asymptomatic, forming a worrying chain of transmission, Mayor Hou Yu-ih (侯友宜) said Wednesday (June 16).

The trend means there is no lag between a person being infected and being confirmed as a coronavirus case, UDN reported. Speaking at a city government meeting, the mayor said that such a high number of asymptomatic cases should convince even more people to go get tested.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, New Taipei City has seen more than 5,000 COVID cases. It has also recorded the highest number of new cases since the local surge in mid-May.

Local health officials have emphasized the importance of early discovery to preventing the spread of the virus. Mobile rapid-testing teams have been traveling around the city, visiting Jinshan District on the north coast Wednesday.

During last weekend's three-day Dragon Boat Festival holiday, 2,000 tests in New Taipei City produced 10 to 15 asymptomatic cases per day, while 4,000 tests conducted Tuesday (June 15) turned up 17 cases without symptoms, Hou said.
COVID-19
asymptomatic
asymptomatic carriers
New Taipei City
testing
Hou You-ih

RELATED ARTICLES

132 local COVID cases lowest in Taiwan since Level 3 began
132 local COVID cases lowest in Taiwan since Level 3 began
2021/06/15 22:58
200 more foreign workers could test positive for COVID in Taiwan's Miaoli
200 more foreign workers could test positive for COVID in Taiwan's Miaoli
2021/06/15 18:30
5 Southeast Asian countries to consider procuring Taiwan’s COVID vaccines: Report
5 Southeast Asian countries to consider procuring Taiwan’s COVID vaccines: Report
2021/06/15 18:25
Taiwan’s LINE Pay adds map of COVID testing sites
Taiwan’s LINE Pay adds map of COVID testing sites
2021/06/15 17:33
Asian COVID surge disrupts semiconductor supply chain
Asian COVID surge disrupts semiconductor supply chain
2021/06/15 16:56

Updated : 2021-06-16 18:28 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Half of Taiwan's cram school teachers may lose their jobs
Half of Taiwan's cram school teachers may lose their jobs
132 local COVID cases lowest in Taiwan since Level 3 began
132 local COVID cases lowest in Taiwan since Level 3 began
Taiwan reports 185 local COVID-19 cases, 15 deaths
Taiwan reports 185 local COVID-19 cases, 15 deaths
28 Chinese military aircraft intrude into Taiwan's ADIZ
28 Chinese military aircraft intrude into Taiwan's ADIZ
Foreign students not included in vaccine rollout in Taiwan
Foreign students not included in vaccine rollout in Taiwan
President Tsai denies rumor she opted for Pfizer jab
President Tsai denies rumor she opted for Pfizer jab
Taiwan reports 175 new COVID cases, 26 deaths
Taiwan reports 175 new COVID cases, 26 deaths
CECC mulls lowering Taiwan's alert level in certain regions
CECC mulls lowering Taiwan's alert level in certain regions
Taiwan’s top weather official sparks controversy with hiking trip
Taiwan’s top weather official sparks controversy with hiking trip
Japan considers second donation of COVID vaccines to Taiwan
Japan considers second donation of COVID vaccines to Taiwan