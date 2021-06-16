Two-thirds of New Taipei COVID patients asymptomatic

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Up to 66 percent of new COVID-19 cases in New Taipei City are asymptomatic, forming a worrying chain of transmission, Mayor Hou Yu-ih (侯友宜) said Wednesday (June 16).

The trend means there is no lag between a person being infected and being confirmed as a coronavirus case, UDN reported. Speaking at a city government meeting, the mayor said that such a high number of asymptomatic cases should convince even more people to go get tested.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, New Taipei City has seen more than 5,000 COVID cases. It has also recorded the highest number of new cases since the local surge in mid-May.

Local health officials have emphasized the importance of early discovery to preventing the spread of the virus. Mobile rapid-testing teams have been traveling around the city, visiting Jinshan District on the north coast Wednesday.

During last weekend's three-day Dragon Boat Festival holiday, 2,000 tests in New Taipei City produced 10 to 15 asymptomatic cases per day, while 4,000 tests conducted Tuesday (June 15) turned up 17 cases without symptoms, Hou said.