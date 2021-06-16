Alexa
Taiwanese aviation cop fired after comment likening his job to retired life

National Police Agency says Chen’s comment seriously damaged image of country's police

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/06/16 16:25
Chen Yi-lun

Chen Yi-lun (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A Taiwanese aviation police officer was fired on Wednesday (June 16) after the authorities became aware of his online comment likening his job to retired life, CNA reported.

Aviation police officer Chen Yi-lun (陳以倫) passed an entrance exam for a graduate program at Central Police University. However, a comment Chen posted on the website of the cram school he had attended to prepare for the exam called into question the job description of the country’s aviation police and did not sit well with the police authority.

Chen stated that he had been working as an aviation officer since graduation and that so far, he had not received any reports from anyone or issued a ticket, adding that “Every day is retired life.”

Chen’s comment was reported to the authorities, and he quickly deleted his comment. However, this did not soften the punishment meted out to him.

The National Police Agency (NPA) on Wednesday issued a press release berating Chen, stating that in the six years he had worked for the Aviation Police Bureau (APB), Chen had underperformed and been lazy, and his supervisors had left him negative feedback. The NPA went on to say that Chen’s improper comment had delivered a blow to his colleagues’ morale and seriously damaged the image of the country's police.

The APB originally planned to give Chen a demerit and transfer him to another position, but the bureau’s performance appraisal committee later decided to give him two demerits and fire him. The police university held a review meeting Wednesday, during which it decided to disqualify him from future enrollment.

Two of Chen’s supervisors were also punished because of the incident. One was given a demerit and transferred, while the other was handed two demerits and a transfer, according to the NPA.
aviation police officer
aviation cop
National Police Agency
Aviation Police Bureau
NPA
demerit

Updated : 2021-06-16 16:36 GMT+08:00

