Taiwan pop singer Nine Chen returns home after COVID

Chen spent 12 days at quarantine hotel, Far Eastern Memorial Hospital

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/06/16 15:55
Singer Nine Chen returned home from a hospital after 12 days of COVID treatment (Instagram, diegodtk9 photo) 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwanese singer-songwriter Nine Chen (陳零九) announced Wednesday (June 16) that he has returned home 12 days after being confirmed with COVID-19.

He entered a quarantine hotel on June 3 after experiencing breathing difficulties and getting a negative rapid test and positive PCR test.

In an Instagram post on Wednesday, he said he had been allowed to return home after two negative PCR tests. Looking back at his experience, he said that sleep apnea had forced him to move from the quarantine hotel to Far Eastern Memorial Hospital in New Taipei City.

When the first PCR test turned out to be negative and lung inflammation subsided, Chen realized that he was on the mend CNA reported. However, it was only when a second PCR test showed a similar result that hosptital staff allowed him to return home Tuesday evening (June 15).

The singer warned the public to take precautionary measures against infection, as “the virus not only attacks your body but also your mind.” Chen also thanked medical personnel, praising their efforts during extraordinary times.
