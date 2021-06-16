Taiwan chip materials suppliers optimistic about Q3 sales

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Semiconductor materials companies are forecasting strong third quarter sales in response to steady demand from industry players.

According to industry sources who spoke to DigiTimes, chip materials companies are expecting good sales numbers due to orders from foundries, backend manufacturing companies, and integrated circuit (IC) substrate makers.

Topco Scientific, which provides chip-related products to foundries, such as silicon wafers and photoresist, said that revenue up until May had increased by 9.1 percent to NT$16.43 billion (US$592.99 million), according to the report.

Wah Lee said revenue for the first five months was up 23.4 percent on the year at NT$27.31 billion due to strong sales of photoresist, strippers, electronics specialty gases, and chemical mechanical polishing slurry to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC). Shipments of these materials are predicted to increase over the following months as TSMC begins volume production of new process nodes.

Wah Lee also added that orders should remain steady through Q2 2022 for materials used in Ajinomoto Build-up Film substrate manufacturing from Unimicron Technology, Nan Ya PCB, and Kinsus Interconnect, which are all in the process of adding capacity at facilities in Taiwan and China, according to DigiTimes.

The report also said companies like Wah Lee, Chang Wah, and Niching are expected to perform well during the second half of the year as demand for inputs like epoxy resin, power management ICs, and microcontroller units continue to gain.

Topco Technologies, a major silicone materials supplier to Japan’s Shin-Etsu Chemical, reported revenues of NT$3.648 billion between January and May, an increase of 20.82 percent on the year. The company said orders are primarily coming from five sectors: consumer electronics, cosmetics, automotive, healthcare, and leisure sports, per the report.