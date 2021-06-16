Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Business

Taiwan chip materials suppliers optimistic about Q3 sales

Strong demand from foundries, backend manufacturing, IC substrate makers

  104
By Eric Chang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/06/16 15:10
Semiconductor manufacturing (Getty Images)

Semiconductor manufacturing (Getty Images)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Semiconductor materials companies are forecasting strong third quarter sales in response to steady demand from industry players.

According to industry sources who spoke to DigiTimes, chip materials companies are expecting good sales numbers due to orders from foundries, backend manufacturing companies, and integrated circuit (IC) substrate makers.

Topco Scientific, which provides chip-related products to foundries, such as silicon wafers and photoresist, said that revenue up until May had increased by 9.1 percent to NT$16.43 billion (US$592.99 million), according to the report.

Wah Lee said revenue for the first five months was up 23.4 percent on the year at NT$27.31 billion due to strong sales of photoresist, strippers, electronics specialty gases, and chemical mechanical polishing slurry to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC). Shipments of these materials are predicted to increase over the following months as TSMC begins volume production of new process nodes.

Wah Lee also added that orders should remain steady through Q2 2022 for materials used in Ajinomoto Build-up Film substrate manufacturing from Unimicron Technology, Nan Ya PCB, and Kinsus Interconnect, which are all in the process of adding capacity at facilities in Taiwan and China, according to DigiTimes.

The report also said companies like Wah Lee, Chang Wah, and Niching are expected to perform well during the second half of the year as demand for inputs like epoxy resin, power management ICs, and microcontroller units continue to gain.

Topco Technologies, a major silicone materials supplier to Japan’s Shin-Etsu Chemical, reported revenues of NT$3.648 billion between January and May, an increase of 20.82 percent on the year. The company said orders are primarily coming from five sectors: consumer electronics, cosmetics, automotive, healthcare, and leisure sports, per the report.
IC materials distributors
chip materials
TSMC
Wah Lee
Topco Scientific
Topco Technologies

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan’s TSMC mulling US chip packaging plant
Taiwan’s TSMC mulling US chip packaging plant
2021/06/14 12:45
Three Taiwan chipmakers to exceed global growth rate in 2021
Three Taiwan chipmakers to exceed global growth rate in 2021
2021/06/11 19:30
Taiwan’s TSMC mulls first Japan chip facility
Taiwan’s TSMC mulls first Japan chip facility
2021/06/11 14:21
Taiwan’s TSMC begins production on two 16 nm automotive chips
Taiwan’s TSMC begins production on two 16 nm automotive chips
2021/06/10 15:44
World behind on investments into water systems
World behind on investments into water systems
2021/06/10 12:58

Updated : 2021-06-16 16:36 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Half of Taiwan's cram school teachers may lose their jobs
Half of Taiwan's cram school teachers may lose their jobs
132 local COVID cases lowest in Taiwan since Level 3 began
132 local COVID cases lowest in Taiwan since Level 3 began
Taiwan reports 185 local COVID-19 cases, 15 deaths
Taiwan reports 185 local COVID-19 cases, 15 deaths
28 Chinese military aircraft intrude into Taiwan's ADIZ
28 Chinese military aircraft intrude into Taiwan's ADIZ
Foreign students not included in vaccine rollout in Taiwan
Foreign students not included in vaccine rollout in Taiwan
President Tsai denies rumor she opted for Pfizer jab
President Tsai denies rumor she opted for Pfizer jab
Taiwan reports 175 new COVID cases, 26 deaths
Taiwan reports 175 new COVID cases, 26 deaths
CECC mulls lowering Taiwan's alert level in certain regions
CECC mulls lowering Taiwan's alert level in certain regions
Taiwan’s top weather official sparks controversy with hiking trip
Taiwan’s top weather official sparks controversy with hiking trip
Japan considers second donation of COVID vaccines to Taiwan
Japan considers second donation of COVID vaccines to Taiwan