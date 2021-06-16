EU discussing whether to lift travel restrictions for Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan is among a list of countries from which the European Union (EU) is considering removing travel restrictions as members gather in Brussels to review relevant policies on Wednesday (June 16), an EU official has confirmed.

CNA reported that an EU official who spoke on condition of anonymity said Taiwan and the United States are among the nations that could see their restrictions on non-essential travel into the EU eased.

The relaxation of travel rules must be agreed upon by all EU members, based on criteria such as COVID conditions and reciprocity considerations. The official did not elaborate on the reason for including Taiwan in the discussion, according to CNA.

The trade bloc has advised member states to gradually lift curbs on non-essential travel into the EU for a host of countries since May in light of ongoing COVID-19 vaccination campaigns. The recommendation is not legally binding, and member states can implement their own quarantine or testing measures for visitors.

Countries eligible for the relaxed entry status include Australia, Israel, Japan, New Zealand, Rwanda, Singapore, South Korea, Thailand, and China — though China will not be fully eligible until it reciprocates, according to a June 3 press release by the European Council.