Macau follows Hong Kong in shutting down office in Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Almost a month after Hong Kong shuttered its office in Taiwan, Macau announced Wednesday (June 18) it was suspending the operations of its own representative office the following day.

The government of the Macau Special Administrative Region of China said its travel department had set up a 24-hour hotline to help citizens of Macau residing in Taiwan and to offer information about the former Portuguese colony to Taiwanese nationals.

The announcement did not provide a reason for the sudden suspension of its representative office, located in the iconic Taipei 101 skyscraper in Taipei City.

Macau’s move followed a similar decision by Hong Kong on May 18 to “suspend the operations” of its Taiwan office. Analysts suspected the shutdowns were inspired by the communist government in Beijing.

Even though Macau might at the moment have better relations with Taiwan than Hong Kong, it could not avoid following up a line dictated by China, CNA reported.