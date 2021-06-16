AmCham Taiwan reports record number of issues resolved

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A total of 13 issues raised in the white paper of the American Chamber of Commerce in Taiwan (AmCham Taiwan) last year were ranked as completely resolved, the highest in the publication‘s 25-year history.

Among the 92 issues brought up in 2020, 23 were considered to have made progress, 23 were under observation, and four were dropped. AmCham Taiwan also lauded the country’s resolution to help create an environment conducive to commercial activities.

The area where the 13 issues were fully addressed was mostly related to the financial sector. They include allowing foreign institutional investors to invest in exchange-traded funds and for marketing materials from asset management companies to be reviewed by an independent unit, according to a statement on the website of the organization.

The Taiwanese authorities have also worked to tackle issues about which AmCham Taiwan is concerned. These span energy, intellectual property, infrastructure, cosmetic services, and other fields.

Established in 1951 and currently boasting over 1,000 members, AmCham Taiwan seeks to make Taiwan an attractive place for doing business. The 2021 White Paper is slated for release on June 23.