Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Business

AmCham Taiwan reports record number of issues resolved

Achievement indicates Taiwan willing to build favorable business environment

  195
By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/06/16 13:33
Taipei at dusk (Getty Images)

Taipei at dusk (Getty Images)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A total of 13 issues raised in the white paper of the American Chamber of Commerce in Taiwan (AmCham Taiwan) last year were ranked as completely resolved, the highest in the publication‘s 25-year history.

Among the 92 issues brought up in 2020, 23 were considered to have made progress, 23 were under observation, and four were dropped. AmCham Taiwan also lauded the country’s resolution to help create an environment conducive to commercial activities.

The area where the 13 issues were fully addressed was mostly related to the financial sector. They include allowing foreign institutional investors to invest in exchange-traded funds and for marketing materials from asset management companies to be reviewed by an independent unit, according to a statement on the website of the organization.

The Taiwanese authorities have also worked to tackle issues about which AmCham Taiwan is concerned. These span energy, intellectual property, infrastructure, cosmetic services, and other fields.

Established in 1951 and currently boasting over 1,000 members, AmCham Taiwan seeks to make Taiwan an attractive place for doing business. The 2021 White Paper is slated for release on June 23.
AmCham Taiwan
American Chamber of Commerce
business
Taiwan
white paper

RELATED ARTICLES

5 Southeast Asian countries to consider procuring Taiwan’s COVID vaccines: Report
5 Southeast Asian countries to consider procuring Taiwan’s COVID vaccines: Report
2021/06/15 18:25
Plum rains forecast to return to Taiwan Sunday
Plum rains forecast to return to Taiwan Sunday
2021/06/15 15:21
Taiwanese COVID vaccine developer to conduct clinical trials in Paraguay
Taiwanese COVID vaccine developer to conduct clinical trials in Paraguay
2021/06/15 15:01
Resort in Taiwan's Kenting delays salaries amid pandemic
Resort in Taiwan's Kenting delays salaries amid pandemic
2021/06/15 14:15
Japan considers second donation of COVID vaccines to Taiwan
Japan considers second donation of COVID vaccines to Taiwan
2021/06/15 13:33

Updated : 2021-06-16 14:38 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Half of Taiwan's cram school teachers may lose their jobs
Half of Taiwan's cram school teachers may lose their jobs
132 local COVID cases lowest in Taiwan since Level 3 began
132 local COVID cases lowest in Taiwan since Level 3 began
Taiwan reports 185 local COVID-19 cases, 15 deaths
Taiwan reports 185 local COVID-19 cases, 15 deaths
28 Chinese military aircraft intrude into Taiwan's ADIZ
28 Chinese military aircraft intrude into Taiwan's ADIZ
Foreign students not included in vaccine rollout in Taiwan
Foreign students not included in vaccine rollout in Taiwan
President Tsai denies rumor she opted for Pfizer jab
President Tsai denies rumor she opted for Pfizer jab
Taiwan reports 175 new COVID cases, 26 deaths
Taiwan reports 175 new COVID cases, 26 deaths
Taiwan’s top weather official sparks controversy with hiking trip
Taiwan’s top weather official sparks controversy with hiking trip
CECC mulls lowering Taiwan's alert level in certain regions
CECC mulls lowering Taiwan's alert level in certain regions
Japan considers second donation of COVID vaccines to Taiwan
Japan considers second donation of COVID vaccines to Taiwan