Tradewind Finance Provides Export Factoring Facility for Laser Equipment Company in Guangdong

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 16 June 2021 - Tradewind Finance has reached an agreement with a laser equipment company in Guangdong that sells to Germany, Britain, Italy, and Poland, among other countries. The export factoring arrangement will support open account terms of up to 120 days with the company's customers.

As a traditional trader, the company offers various brands of laser cutting machines. In addition, the company builds its own line of 3D printers. Its products are favored by overseas customers, with annual sales reaching RMB 10 million.

Although the company has strong profitability, R&D and other investment costs consume much of the company's cash flow, which keeps it from undertaking credit orders and hence restricted its growth plans. To meet its capital demands, the company turned to Tradewind Finance for financial support.

Tradewind Finance designed a customized export factoring package for the company, providing a revolving quota of 350,000 euros for its 120-day open account orders shipped to Europe. The arrangement ensures that its buyers could enjoy longer payment terms without hurting the company's cash flow.

With the financing from Tradewind, the company can take on more high-quality orders, pursue sales growth, and ease financial pressure.

"Tradewind's international capabilities, combined with our on-the-ground support from our China office, enabled us to respond quickly to our client's needs. Our financing not only accommodates 120-day open account terms, but funding can also grow as orders increase," said Andy Zeng, Vice President of Sales for Tradewind China.

Founded in 2000, Tradewind Finance maintains a network of offices all over the world, including Bangladesh, Brazil, Bulgaria, mainland China, Hong Kong SAR, Hungary, Iceland, India, Pakistan, Peru, Turkey, UAE, and USA as well as the headquarters in Germany. Combining financing, credit protection, and collections into a single suite of trade finance products, Tradewind brings streamlined, flexible and best-in-class services to the world's exporters and importers.





#TradewindFinance



