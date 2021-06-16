Central Taiwan health department investigating 2 post-jab deaths

Medical worker administers COVID-19 vaccine dose to senior citizen in New Taipei City. Medical worker administers COVID-19 vaccine dose to senior citizen in New Taipei City. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — As Taiwan started to inoculate over-85s Tuesday (June 15), two elderly people were reported dead in Taichung following their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and the health authorities are investigating.

A Taichung health official explained that after one 90-year-old woman got her first AstraZeneca (AZ) shot on Tuesday morning, she developed a fever and gradually lost consciousness that evening. By the time EMTs arrived, she showed no sign of life.

The official explained that the woman had been suffering from Alzheimer's disease for years and had recently been treated for a urinary tract infection as well as a sternal fracture. Blood tests showed the woman had experienced severe myocardial ischemia, and she tested negative for COVID-19 posthumously.

A 94-year-old man who had also been suffering from Alzheimer's disease, along with diabetes, high blood pressure, and other chronic conditions, received his first AZ jab Tuesday and on Wednesday morning was found to have died in his sleep.

Responding to a reporter, Dr. Wang Jen-hsien (王任賢), the chief epidemic prevention official in central Taiwan, said the connection between the vaccine and the two cases seems unlikely, as both people had died several hours after their jab.

Wang said experiencing some side effects after a COVID-19 shot is quite normal and that the 30-minute post-jab period is critical for detecting any severe side effects before a recipient leaves. Taichung's health department said it will launch investigations into the two cases as a normal practice to look into the relationship between the shots and deaths.