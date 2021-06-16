Prime Day 2021 Deals Preview: Two Days, More Than 2 Million Deals, Starting June 21 in Singapore

Prime Day starts at 12am SGT on June 21, offering 48-hours of epic savings and over two million deals globally from amazing brands including Canon, Nerf, Razer, Sonos, JuJuBe, and many more

Prime members can expect more than 2,500 deals from small businesses this Prime Day including Love From Yours, Oddbods, Happyganics, IDS Skincare, CATKIN, and more

Stay tuned for the Prime Day Show 2021 starting June 17, featuring Billie Eilish, H.E.R., and Kid Cudi on Prime Video





SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 16 June 2021 - (NASDAQ: AMZN) Amazon is ready to release more than 2 million deals for Prime members globally, including Singapore. The savings extravaganza has more deals than any Prime Day before and will start on June 21 at 12am SGT for 48 hours of epic deals. Prime Day will feature something for everyone across generations – whether it be Bargain Hunters, Practical Shoppers, Shopaholics, or Informed Buyers – and offer ways to spend less with Lightning Deals, Amazon Coupons, Amazon.sg e-Gift Card promotions, and more. In celebration of Prime Day, all customers can enjoy a three-part musical event premiering globally on Prime Video as part of the Prime Day Show on June 17. Not a Prime member yet? Anyone can join Prime or start a 30-day free trial at amazon.sg/prime to participate in Prime Day.

Support and Shop Deals from Small Businesses

Amazon Singapore is making it easy for customers to support small businesses this Prime Day by launching a curated storefront to connect customers with small businesses. From healthcare to baby products, small businesses such as Love From Yours, Oddbods, Happyganics, IDS Skincare, EXPRESSIONS, Fistech, CATKIN, and more have teamed up to offer more than 2,500 deals across categories for Prime members this Prime Day: amazon.sg/primeday-smallbusiness.

Prime Day Deals Preview

Prime Day 2021 will feature the largest number of deals in the shopping event's 5-year history in Singapore, with over two million deals globally across various categories, including toys, electronics, beauty, kitchen, home, books, baby products, and more. With jaw-dropping prices on amazing international and local brands such as Canon, Dyson, SK-II, Nintendo, Sonos, Philips, Lego, Baby Tula, and more, be sure to check back frequently to find these new deals launching throughout the full 48 hours of Prime Day.

A preview of Prime Day deals on June 21 and 22 that Prime members can expect include the following. Terms and conditions apply to all deals.

Amazon Fresh

Save up to 50% on Brand Boxes from JBL, Kettle Chips, Babyganics Essentials and more

Save up to 30% on Beer, Wines and Spirits, buy 3 get additional 10% off

Save up to 25% on Singapore Favourites, buy 3 get additional 10% off on selected products from Pokka, Archipelago Brewery and more

Buy 2 get 1 free on Ben & Jerry's Ice Cream





Baby

Save up to 55% on selected JuJuBe products

Save up to 50% on BRITAX strollers, car seats, and more baby products

Save up to 45% on selected Bright Starts products

Save up to 40% on selected Baby Tula products

Save up to 30% on selected Happyganics Baby Products





Beauty, Health & Personal Care

Save up to 60% on selected Sukin products

Save up to 50% on selected Oral B Powered Toothbrushes

Save up to 50% on selected K-beauty Brands, Serums, Toners and more

Save up to 50% on selected Philips products

Save up to 40% on selected Skin Inc devices and skin care products

Save up to 42% on selected Omron products

Save up to 40% on selected Braun Shaver products

Save up to 30% on Duft & Doft Body Wash and Hand and Body Lotion products

Save up to 30% on Rom&nd Glasting and Juicy Lasting Tint Lipsticks





Books

Buy 2 get 30% off on Books in the Bestsellers category





Electronics

Save up to 55% on selected Sennheiser Headphones and Wireless Earbuds

Save up to 40% on selected Jabra Wireless Earbuds and Headphones

Save up to 40% on Massage Appliances from Breo

Get 40% off on Master and Dynamic True Wireless Earphones

Get 40% off on Spigen Phone Covers and Accessories for iPhone 12 and more

Save up to 35% on selected Bose Headphones, Speakers, and Soundbars

Save up to 35% on selected Sony Headphones and Speakers

Save up to 30% on selected JBL Headphones and Speakers

Save up to 25% on selected Fitbit Trackers and Smartwatches

Save up to 20% on selected Canon Camera and Accessories

Save up to 20% on selected Nikon Camera and Accessories

Save up to 20% on selected Sonos products

Save up to 15% on selected Google products





Gaming

Save up to 25% on Nintendo Switch Games and Consoles

Save up to 25% on 8Bitdo Gaming Controllers and Bluetooth Adapter





Home and Kitchen

Get 60% off Epitex Premium Bamboo Fitted Sheets

Save up to 45% on selected Cuisinart products

Save up to 30% on selected HOUZE & LIAO products

Save up to 30% on selected 3M, Scotch-Brite and Command products

Save up to 30% on selected Ninja products

Save up to 25% on selected Simplehuman products

Save up to 25% on selected Philips Hue products

Get 25% off on ASAKUKI Essential Oil Diffusers

Save up to 20% on selected Instant Pot selected Air Fryer and Pressure Cookers

Save up to 20% on selected Nespresso Coffee Machines

Save up to 10% on selected Dyson Vacuums and Fans





PC and Accessories

Save up to 45% on selected Razer products

Save up to 25% on selected Seagate Memory products

Save up to 20% on selected Acer Laptops

Save up to 20% on selected ASUS Routers and Monitors





Pets

Save up to 27% on HOUZE Pet Bedding

Save up to 25% on selected Sheba Cat Food





Toys

Save up to 40% on selected Nerf toys

Save up to 34% on Globber Primo Kids Scooter

Save up to 30% on selected Board Games including Sushi-Go, Rummikub and Jenga

Save up to 30% on selected Lego toys

Save up to 30% on Yvolution Toddler Bikes and Scooters

Get 25% off on Kids Camera, RC Cars and other toys for children

Save up to 25% on selected children's toys from Fistech

Save up to 20% on selected Brio toys





Ways to Shop this Prime Day

48-Hours to Save this Prime Day: Prime members have the opportunity to shop two days of epic deals this Prime Day on June 21 and 22.

Prime members have the opportunity to shop two days of epic deals this Prime Day on June 21 and 22. Prime Day Exclusive: Prime members enjoy free international delivery with no minimum spend on selected products from Hasbro, Yankee Candle, SanDisk and more. Offer expires on June 23, 3pm SGT.

Lightning Deals: Prime Day will feature lightning deals and Prime members should come back every 12 hours to view new deals launching throughout the 48-hour event to cash in on the biggest savings.

Amazon Coupons: Discover more ways to save with Amazon Coupons. Find discounts on everyday essentials, electronics, clothing, and more. Simply clip the coupon and the discount will be applied at checkout on amazon.sg/coupons .

amazon.sg/coupons Promotions : Enjoy greater savings when shopping on Amazon.sg (including the Amazon Fresh store on Amazon.sg). Please visit amazon.sg/bankpromospd21 for bank promotions. Terms and conditions apply to all bank promotions. o Between 21 and 22 June 2021,

▪ Citi card holders can get a S$20 Amazon.sg e-Gift Card when they spend S$200 or more on their Citi Credit card on Amazon.sg.

▪ SCB card holders can get a S$20 Amazon.sg e-Gift Card when they spend S$200 or more on their Standard Chartered credit card on Amazon.sg.

▪ HSBC card holders can get a S$10 Amazon.sg e-Gift Card when they spend S$100 or more on their HSBC card on Amazon.sg, and a S$15 Amazon.sg e-Gift Card when they spend S$150 or more on their HSBC card on Amazon Fresh.

▪ DBS/POSB card holders can get a S$15 Amazon.sg e-Gift Card when they spend S$150 or more on their DBS/POSB card on Amazon Fresh.

▪ GrabPay card holders can get a S$20 Amazon.sg e-Gift Card when they spend S$200 or more on their GrabPay card on Amazon.sg.

o Send an Amazon.sg e-Gift Card for Father's Day, give thanks to healthcare and essential workers or check out more designs for various occasions from 18-22 June. Amazon Prime members get S$10 bonus when they purchase at least S$50 Amazon.sg e-Gift Card in a single transaction. Visit amazon.sg/giftcardoffer for more information, terms and conditions apply.

o Participate in the Amazon.sg Gift Card Q&A contest and you may win a Bose QuietComfort Earbuds (worth S$399) or a S$100 Amazon.sg e-Gift Card from 7 June to 7 July. Simply purchase an Amazon.sg Gift Card of S$50 or more from our participating retail stores at 7-Eleven and Cheers and indicate (i) what you value most from an Amazon.sg Gift Card (ii) who the Amazon.sg Gift Card is for and (iii) why you are buying it. Designs and denominations vary by retailer. Visit amazon.sg/corporategc for more information, terms and conditions apply.





Prime Day Show

Multi-award-winning and groundbreaking artists Billie Eilish, H.E.R., and Kid Cudi will star in the Prime Day Show, a three-part immersive musical event presented by Amazon Music that features some of the best in music and entertainment in celebration of Prime Day. All three episodes of the Prime Day Show will premiere globally starting June 17 on Prime Video and will be available to all customers for 30 days, with or without a Prime membership.

Every Day Made Better with Amazon Prime

Amazon Prime was designed to make your life better every single day. Over 150 million paid members around the world enjoy the many benefits of Prime, including the best of shopping and entertainment. In Singapore, Prime membership includes unlimited access to award-winning movies and TV episodes with Prime Video, unlimited access to video game benefits with Prime Gaming, Prime Day, and more. Prime was built on the foundation of unlimited fast, free shipping. Prime members enjoy access to tens of thousands of items available for free two-hour delivery on Amazon Fresh on orders over S$60, as well as free one-day delivery on domestic Prime eligible selection on Amazon.sg. Members also enjoy access to millions of products on Amazon International Store with free international delivery on eligible orders over S$60. Prime is S$2.99 per month. Start a 30-day free trial of Prime at amazon.sg/prime.

About Amazon

Amazon is guided by four principles: customer obsession rather than competitor focus, passion for invention, commitment to operational excellence, and long-term thinking. Amazon strives to be Earth's Most Customer-Centric Company, Earth's Best Employer, and Earth's Safest Place to Work. Customer reviews, 1-Click shopping, personalized recommendations, Prime, Fulfillment by Amazon, AWS, Kindle, and The Climate Pledge are some of the things pioneered by Amazon. For more information, visit Amazon.sg.

