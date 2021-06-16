Alexa
US-EU joint statement calls for peace, stability in Taiwan Strait

Support follows similar message issued after G7 summit last weekend

By Eric Chang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/06/16 11:39
Biden at U.S.-EU summit (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The United States and the European Union released a joint statement on Tuesday (June 15) highlighting the importance of peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait, among other global issues.

Following the weekend’s G7 meeting and Monday’s (June 14) NATO summit, President Joe Biden on Tuesday met with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Charles Michel in Brussels. U.S. and EU leaders agreed to address climate change, battle the coronavirus pandemic, strengthen trade, and work toward a more peaceful world.

Part of the joint statement addressed recent aggressive Chinese activities around Taiwan. “We underscore the importance of peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait and encourage the peaceful resolution of cross-Strait issues,” it read.

Both sides also said they will also continue to coordinate on shared concerns, including human rights abuses in Xinjiang and Tibet and the erosion of autonomy in Hong Kong. Washington and Brussels also “remain seriously concerned about the situation in the East and South China Sea and strongly oppose any unilateral attempts to change the status quo and increase tensions.”

The U.S.-EU summit statement on the Taiwan Strait follows a similar one issued after the G7 gathering in the United Kingdom that also called for peace and stability and the peaceful resolution of cross-strait disputes.
US-EU summit
President Biden
Taiwan Strait

Updated : 2021-06-16 12:32 GMT+08:00

