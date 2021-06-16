Innolux worker tests positive for COVID in Taiwan’s Miaoli

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Innolux (群創光電) on Tuesday (June 16) announced its first confirmed COVID-19 case as the number of infections among high-tech factories in Miaoli County continues to swell.

At a press conference on Tuesday, Health Minister and Central Epidemic Command Center head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) announced 18 new coronavirus cases among tech companies in Miaoli County's Zhunan Science Park. He added that testing will be carried out on 1,425 foreign workers at six factories in the science park considered to be at high risk for cluster infections.

That same day, Innolux, a subsidiary of Foxconn Technology Group, announced that a foreign worker had been tested on Monday (June 14) after seeking medical treatment. They were diagnosed with COVID-19 Tuesday and placed in a quarantine dormitory, according to CNA.

The health department has identified six close contacts of the case and placed them in a quarantine center, where they will stay for 14 days. The company pledged to strengthen its medical and mental healthcare services for employees who have been diagnosed with the disease.

The firm claimed the infection will not affect its operations and vowed to actively cooperate with the government and comply with laws and regulations. The company said it is protecting the personal information of the patient and that the details that have been released are based on publicly available government information.

As a precaution, the firm stated that it will administer PCR tests on the case's contacts and residents of the dormitory the patient had been staying in. Innolux stated that it will monitor the health status of the workers in quarantine and ensure that their daily needs are provided for.

The company emphasized that it has upgraded its epidemic prevention measures throughout the plant. In addition to the originally scheduled disinfection measures, it has strengthened the disinfection of work areas, public areas, dormitories, and other spots frequented by workers to reduce the risk of transmission.

Other epidemic prevention measures it has implemented include working from home, reducing the size of teams, reducing group meetings, prohibiting unnecessary movement in the factory, restricting business trips, and providing "safe meals" to ensure the health and safety of employees.