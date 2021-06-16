Pentagon warns China flight of 28 military planes around Taiwan raises 'risk of miscalculation'

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Pentagon is responding to an unprecedentedly large wave of 28 Chinese military planes that intruded into Taiwan's air defense identification zone (ADIZ) by warning that such activities raise the odds of "miscalculation."

On Tuesday morning (June 15), 28 People's Liberation Army Airforce (PLAAF) fighter jets, bombers, and surveillance aircraft penetrated Taiwan's ADIZ. It was the largest number of Chinese military aircraft ever reported in the zone in a single day. Several of the warplanes flew through a large swathe of the southern part of the zone, over the Bashi Channel.

Some observers have speculated that the flights could be a response to the recent G7 Summit, which called for peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait. Others believe that it is a response to the presence of a U.S. aircraft carrier group led by the USS Ronald Reagan that is patrolling the South China Sea.

In response, Pentagon spokesman John Supple was cited by the Japan Times as saying Wednesday (June 16) that Beijing's "increasing military activities conducted in the vicinity of Taiwan are destabilizing and increase the risk of miscalculation."

Supple emphasized that the U.S. commitment to Taiwan is "rock solid and contributes to the maintenance of peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait and within the region." He pledged that amid the growing threat from China, "we will continue deepening our unofficial security relationship to ensure Taiwan has sufficient capabilities to defend itself."