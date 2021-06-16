Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Pentagon warns China flight of 28 military planes around Taiwan raises 'risk of miscalculation'

Pentagon responds to Chinese incursion by pledging to deepen security relationship with Taiwan

  1153
By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/06/16 10:58
(MND photo)

(MND photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Pentagon is responding to an unprecedentedly large wave of 28 Chinese military planes that intruded into Taiwan's air defense identification zone (ADIZ) by warning that such activities raise the odds of "miscalculation."

On Tuesday morning (June 15), 28 People's Liberation Army Airforce (PLAAF) fighter jets, bombers, and surveillance aircraft penetrated Taiwan's ADIZ. It was the largest number of Chinese military aircraft ever reported in the zone in a single day. Several of the warplanes flew through a large swathe of the southern part of the zone, over the Bashi Channel.

Some observers have speculated that the flights could be a response to the recent G7 Summit, which called for peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait. Others believe that it is a response to the presence of a U.S. aircraft carrier group led by the USS Ronald Reagan that is patrolling the South China Sea.

In response, Pentagon spokesman John Supple was cited by the Japan Times as saying Wednesday (June 16) that Beijing's "increasing military activities conducted in the vicinity of Taiwan are destabilizing and increase the risk of miscalculation."

Supple emphasized that the U.S. commitment to Taiwan is "rock solid and contributes to the maintenance of peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait and within the region." He pledged that amid the growing threat from China, "we will continue deepening our unofficial security relationship to ensure Taiwan has sufficient capabilities to defend itself."
ADIZ
PLAAF
Taiwan Strait
cross-strait tensions
US Taiwan relations
Taiwan-US ties

RELATED ARTICLES

28 Chinese military aircraft intrude into Taiwan's ADIZ
28 Chinese military aircraft intrude into Taiwan's ADIZ
2021/06/15 18:45
Taiwan says it will be 'greatest force for good' amid G7 support
Taiwan says it will be 'greatest force for good' amid G7 support
2021/06/15 11:18
Chinese anti-submarine turboprop enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
Chinese anti-submarine turboprop enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
2021/06/15 10:40
Senate bill allows Taiwanese soldiers to wear uniforms with flag in US
Senate bill allows Taiwanese soldiers to wear uniforms with flag in US
2021/06/09 17:48
Chinese electronic warfare plane enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
Chinese electronic warfare plane enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
2021/06/04 13:26

Updated : 2021-06-16 12:32 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Half of Taiwan's cram school teachers may lose their jobs
Half of Taiwan's cram school teachers may lose their jobs
132 local COVID cases lowest in Taiwan since Level 3 began
132 local COVID cases lowest in Taiwan since Level 3 began
Taiwan reports 185 local COVID-19 cases, 15 deaths
Taiwan reports 185 local COVID-19 cases, 15 deaths
28 Chinese military aircraft intrude into Taiwan's ADIZ
28 Chinese military aircraft intrude into Taiwan's ADIZ
Foreign students not included in vaccine rollout in Taiwan
Foreign students not included in vaccine rollout in Taiwan
Taiwan reports 175 new COVID cases, 26 deaths
Taiwan reports 175 new COVID cases, 26 deaths
President Tsai denies rumor she opted for Pfizer jab
President Tsai denies rumor she opted for Pfizer jab
Taiwan’s top weather official sparks controversy with hiking trip
Taiwan’s top weather official sparks controversy with hiking trip
CECC mulls lowering Taiwan's alert level in certain regions
CECC mulls lowering Taiwan's alert level in certain regions
Japan considers second donation of COVID vaccines to Taiwan
Japan considers second donation of COVID vaccines to Taiwan