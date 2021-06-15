Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

28 Chinese warplanes intrude on Taiwan's ADIZ

Taiwan warns Chinese aircraft 'If anything happens, you are responsible for consequences'

  741
By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/06/15 18:45
PLAAF fighter jets. (YouTube screenshot)

PLAAF fighter jets. (YouTube screenshot)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan broadcast at least 15 warnings to 28 Chinese military aircraft on Tuesday morning (June 15) to leave Taiwan's Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ), at one point warning them 'If anything happens, you are responsible."

Starting at 5:48 a.m. on Tuesday, People's Liberation Army Airforce (PLAAF) aircraft began intruding into Taiwan's ADIZ every few minutes at altitudes ranging from 5,000 to 7,800 meters until 10:02 a.m., according to the Facebook page of Taiwanese aircraft spotter "Southwest Airspace of TW" (台灣西南空域).

At 9:20 a.m., Taiwan's military directed a radio broadcast to a PLAAF aircraft flying at an altitude of 5,900 meters, stating, "Attention! You have entered my airspace, which is affecting my flight safety. Immediately turn around and leave." The broadcast then added the unusual warning "If anything happens, you are responsible for the consequences."

In addition, after a broadcast sent at 8:20 a.m., a response from an unidentified pilot could be overheard. The pilot's Mandarin accent sounded distinctly like that associated with China as he said "This is the high seas, OK? Read some books."

Tuesday's incursions mark the fourth time in June that Chinese military aircraft have intruded on Taiwan's ADIZ. The previous incidents occurred on June 3, 4, and 14, and in all cases were slow-flying turboprops.

However, according to the Ministry of National Defense, 28 PLAAF aircraft intruded into Taiwan's ADIZ on Tuesday, including one Shaanxi Y-8 anti-submarine warfare plane, four Xian H-6 bombers, one Shaanxi Y-8 electronic warfare aircraft, two Shaanxi KJ-500 airborne early warning and control aircraft, 14 Shenyang J-16 fighter jets, and six Shenyang J-11 fighter jets.
ADIZ
PLAAF
Y-8 anti-submarine aircraft
KJ-500
Shaanxi KJ-500
Xian H-6
Shaanxi Y-8 electronic warfare aircraft
Shenyang J-16

RELATED ARTICLES

Chinese anti-submarine turboprop enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
Chinese anti-submarine turboprop enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
2021/06/15 10:40
Chinese electronic warfare plane enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
Chinese electronic warfare plane enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
2021/06/04 13:26
US spy plane flies into China's air defense zone
US spy plane flies into China's air defense zone
2021/06/03 15:01
Aerial refueling capabilities could boost Taiwan's regional air superiority
Aerial refueling capabilities could boost Taiwan's regional air superiority
2021/05/30 18:02
Chinese early warning aircraft enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
Chinese early warning aircraft enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
2021/05/27 09:27

Updated : 2021-06-15 19:53 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan reports 175 new COVID cases, 26 deaths
Taiwan reports 175 new COVID cases, 26 deaths
Taiwan reports 185 local COVID-19 cases, 15 deaths
Taiwan reports 185 local COVID-19 cases, 15 deaths
Half of Taiwan's cram school teachers may lose their jobs
Half of Taiwan's cram school teachers may lose their jobs
Former Taiwan vice president admits COVID-19 vaccination
Former Taiwan vice president admits COVID-19 vaccination
China’s Shanghai Fosun claims rights over BioNTech distribution in Taiwan
China’s Shanghai Fosun claims rights over BioNTech distribution in Taiwan
132 local COVID cases lowest in Taiwan since Level 3 began
132 local COVID cases lowest in Taiwan since Level 3 began
Taiwan’s top weather official sparks controversy with hiking trip
Taiwan’s top weather official sparks controversy with hiking trip
Queue jumping and Taiwan's rush to vaccinate
Queue jumping and Taiwan's rush to vaccinate
Taipei's ID-based market restrictions for foreigners, locals kick in tomorrow
Taipei's ID-based market restrictions for foreigners, locals kick in tomorrow
President Tsai denies rumor she opted for Pfizer jab
President Tsai denies rumor she opted for Pfizer jab