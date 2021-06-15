Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Business

Taiwan’s LINE Pay adds map of COVID testing sites

Service allows users to find closest possible testing station

  221
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/06/15 17:33
Testing for COVID infections in Hualien County 

Testing for COVID infections in Hualien County  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Finding a site near you where you can test whether you have been infected with COVID-19 is easier now that mobile wallet LINE Pay has added a search function, reports said Tuesday (June 15).

To use it, users of the LINE app must go into their “LINE wallet” and look up the list of cooperating merchants. There they can find a map showing the closest COVID rapid testing station, CNA reported.

LINE Pay said it hopes the service will help users with practical information, but it emphasized that the most correct data will still be issued by the Ministry of Health and Welfare.

As COVID surged in Taiwan in mid-May, testing and vaccinations have been at the forefront of public awareness, with the central and local governments opening more facilities to analyze and prevent the spread of infections.
LINE
LINE Pay
COVID-19
COVID testing
testing sites

RELATED ARTICLES

Official thanks New Taipei hospital for treating 11% of ICU patients amid COVID
Official thanks New Taipei hospital for treating 11% of ICU patients amid COVID
2021/06/15 10:34
Taiwan reports 185 local COVID-19 cases, 15 deaths
Taiwan reports 185 local COVID-19 cases, 15 deaths
2021/06/14 21:17
Taiwan's pandemic subsidy for households with children open to applications from Tuesday
Taiwan's pandemic subsidy for households with children open to applications from Tuesday
2021/06/14 21:14
President Tsai denies rumor she opted for Pfizer jab
President Tsai denies rumor she opted for Pfizer jab
2021/06/14 17:32
Photo of the Day: Astute statue observing mask rule in New Taipei
Photo of the Day: Astute statue observing mask rule in New Taipei
2021/06/14 17:09

Updated : 2021-06-15 19:53 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan reports 175 new COVID cases, 26 deaths
Taiwan reports 175 new COVID cases, 26 deaths
Taiwan reports 185 local COVID-19 cases, 15 deaths
Taiwan reports 185 local COVID-19 cases, 15 deaths
Half of Taiwan's cram school teachers may lose their jobs
Half of Taiwan's cram school teachers may lose their jobs
Former Taiwan vice president admits COVID-19 vaccination
Former Taiwan vice president admits COVID-19 vaccination
China’s Shanghai Fosun claims rights over BioNTech distribution in Taiwan
China’s Shanghai Fosun claims rights over BioNTech distribution in Taiwan
132 local COVID cases lowest in Taiwan since Level 3 began
132 local COVID cases lowest in Taiwan since Level 3 began
Taiwan’s top weather official sparks controversy with hiking trip
Taiwan’s top weather official sparks controversy with hiking trip
Queue jumping and Taiwan's rush to vaccinate
Queue jumping and Taiwan's rush to vaccinate
Taipei's ID-based market restrictions for foreigners, locals kick in tomorrow
Taipei's ID-based market restrictions for foreigners, locals kick in tomorrow
President Tsai denies rumor she opted for Pfizer jab
President Tsai denies rumor she opted for Pfizer jab