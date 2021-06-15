Taiwan’s LINE Pay adds map of COVID testing sites

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Finding a site near you where you can test whether you have been infected with COVID-19 is easier now that mobile wallet LINE Pay has added a search function, reports said Tuesday (June 15).

To use it, users of the LINE app must go into their “LINE wallet” and look up the list of cooperating merchants. There they can find a map showing the closest COVID rapid testing station, CNA reported.

LINE Pay said it hopes the service will help users with practical information, but it emphasized that the most correct data will still be issued by the Ministry of Health and Welfare.

As COVID surged in Taiwan in mid-May, testing and vaccinations have been at the forefront of public awareness, with the central and local governments opening more facilities to analyze and prevent the spread of infections.