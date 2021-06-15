Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Man dies after falling into grain silo in southern Taiwan

Rescuers had to use forklift to get farmers' association employee out after he was engulfed by grain

  335
By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/06/15 18:10
(Chiayi County Fire Bureau photo)

(Chiayi County Fire Bureau photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — An employee of a farmers' association died in Chiayi County Tuesday morning (June 15) after falling into a silo and being buried under grain.

The Chiayi County Fire Bureau said that it received a report at 9:04 a.m. that someone had been engulfed by grain in a silo at the Yizhu Township Farmers’ Association, CNA reported. When firefighters arrived at the scene, they found the spot where the man, who was in his 30s, had been buried. A rescuer said only part of the man's face was visible and that he had lost consciousness.

Firefighters and association personal had to use a forklift to pierce the silo in order to get the man out, per CNA. Once they pulled him out, they found that he was not breathing and did not have a pulse.

He was sent to the Liouying branch of Chi Mei Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

The farmers’ association said that the deceased was a staff member. Police are investigating the cause of the accident.
Chiayi County
grain silo
kernel
Yizhu
Chi Mei Medical Center
Yizhu Township Farmers’ Association
Chiayi County Fire Bureau
Liouying

RELATED ARTICLES

Homeowner in southwestern Taiwan fined NT$300,000 for gathering of five people
Homeowner in southwestern Taiwan fined NT$300,000 for gathering of five people
2021/05/30 15:33
Taiwanese teacher orders students to bark like dogs
Taiwanese teacher orders students to bark like dogs
2021/04/21 17:00
Green iguana found outside residence in southwest Taiwan
Green iguana found outside residence in southwest Taiwan
2021/03/31 15:43
Scenic mountain region in south Taiwan hit by new fire
Scenic mountain region in south Taiwan hit by new fire
2021/03/26 16:42
Farmer in central Taiwan uses terracotta warrior to scare away thieves
Farmer in central Taiwan uses terracotta warrior to scare away thieves
2021/02/09 11:14

Updated : 2021-06-15 19:53 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan reports 175 new COVID cases, 26 deaths
Taiwan reports 175 new COVID cases, 26 deaths
Taiwan reports 185 local COVID-19 cases, 15 deaths
Taiwan reports 185 local COVID-19 cases, 15 deaths
Half of Taiwan's cram school teachers may lose their jobs
Half of Taiwan's cram school teachers may lose their jobs
Former Taiwan vice president admits COVID-19 vaccination
Former Taiwan vice president admits COVID-19 vaccination
China’s Shanghai Fosun claims rights over BioNTech distribution in Taiwan
China’s Shanghai Fosun claims rights over BioNTech distribution in Taiwan
132 local COVID cases lowest in Taiwan since Level 3 began
132 local COVID cases lowest in Taiwan since Level 3 began
Taiwan’s top weather official sparks controversy with hiking trip
Taiwan’s top weather official sparks controversy with hiking trip
Queue jumping and Taiwan's rush to vaccinate
Queue jumping and Taiwan's rush to vaccinate
Taipei's ID-based market restrictions for foreigners, locals kick in tomorrow
Taipei's ID-based market restrictions for foreigners, locals kick in tomorrow
President Tsai denies rumor she opted for Pfizer jab
President Tsai denies rumor she opted for Pfizer jab