Man dies after falling into grain silo in southern Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — An employee of a farmers' association died in Chiayi County Tuesday morning (June 15) after falling into a silo and being buried under grain.

The Chiayi County Fire Bureau said that it received a report at 9:04 a.m. that someone had been engulfed by grain in a silo at the Yizhu Township Farmers’ Association, CNA reported. When firefighters arrived at the scene, they found the spot where the man, who was in his 30s, had been buried. A rescuer said only part of the man's face was visible and that he had lost consciousness.

Firefighters and association personal had to use a forklift to pierce the silo in order to get the man out, per CNA. Once they pulled him out, they found that he was not breathing and did not have a pulse.

He was sent to the Liouying branch of Chi Mei Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

The farmers’ association said that the deceased was a staff member. Police are investigating the cause of the accident.