Home-based COVID testing kits to arrive in Taiwan in a week

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The first shipments of home-based rapid COVID-19 testing kits are expected to arrive in Taiwan next week as the authorities draft guidelines for self-administered screenings.

The Taiwan Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved two single-use products for coronavirus detection, including one based on antigen tests and another using PCR tests. Both require only a simple nasal swab to deliver a diagnostic result, wrote CNA.

An FDA official pointed out that the screening tools register high positive percent agreement (PPA) rates, meaning the results are generated with high sensitivity. The kits for antigen and PCR tests have 82 percent and 90 percent PPA rates, respectively.

The products can only be purchased at licensed businesses, including pharmacies and medical equipment stores. Individuals testing positive will need to undergo a PCR test at community or hospital screening centers for a more accurate diagnosis.