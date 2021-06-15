Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Taiwanese COVID vaccine developer to conduct clinical trials in Paraguay

Medigen has signed MOU with prominent university of Taiwan's diplomatic ally

  562
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/06/15 15:01
A hospital building at the UNA in Paraguay (Facebook, cienciasmedicasUNA photo) 

A hospital building at the UNA in Paraguay (Facebook, cienciasmedicasUNA photo) 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Medigen Vaccine Biologics Corporation (MVC) will conduct clinical trials for its COVID-19 vaccine in Taiwan’s diplomatic ally Paraguay, reports said Tuesday (June 15).

The Taiwanese company announced on June 9 that phase two trials had been completed and that it was applying for emergency use authorization (EUA) from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

On Tuesday, Mirror Media revealed the existence of what it said was a memorandum of understanding (MOU) signed on May 12 between Medigen and the Faculty of Medical Sciences (FCM) at the National University of Asunción (UNA) in the Paraguayan capital allowing phase 3 clinical trials for the vaccine.

“FCM is interested in organizing and executing MVC’s COVID-19 vaccine clinical trials in Paraguay,” Mirror Media quoted the document as saying. The signing of a further agreement is necessary to work out the details, the report added.

The MOU was the result of an April 22 video conference between top officials at Medigen and FCM, arranged with the assistance of Taiwan’s mission in Paraguay, according to the Mirror Media report. Relevant documents for the tests have been submitted to the authorities in the South American country, allowing them to be completed by the end of the year.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) said Taiwan has always encouraged cooperation between local companies and the country’s diplomatic allies, CNA reported. It expressed optimism about the plans for a venture between Medigen and Paraguay, adding that it would continue to provide the necessary assistance.

Once domestic vaccine production is up and running, Taiwan will also help its diplomatic allies to help fight the pandemic, MOFA said.
vaccines
Medigen
Medigen Vaccine Biologics
Paraguay
Taiwan-Paraguay relations
UNA
Mirror Media

RELATED ARTICLES

China’s Shanghai Fosun claims rights over BioNTech distribution in Taiwan
China’s Shanghai Fosun claims rights over BioNTech distribution in Taiwan
2021/06/12 20:25
Assisting Taiwan with vaccines is no crime against world order: WSJ
Assisting Taiwan with vaccines is no crime against world order: WSJ
2021/06/12 20:20
Former Taiwan vice president admits COVID-19 vaccination
Former Taiwan vice president admits COVID-19 vaccination
2021/06/12 17:47
Taiwan close to completing US vaccine donation process
Taiwan close to completing US vaccine donation process
2021/06/12 16:52
Taiwan expands Moderna vaccinations to all hospital staff
Taiwan expands Moderna vaccinations to all hospital staff
2021/06/12 15:43

Updated : 2021-06-15 17:38 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan reports 175 new COVID cases, 26 deaths
Taiwan reports 175 new COVID cases, 26 deaths
Taiwan reports 185 local COVID-19 cases, 15 deaths
Taiwan reports 185 local COVID-19 cases, 15 deaths
Former Taiwan vice president admits COVID-19 vaccination
Former Taiwan vice president admits COVID-19 vaccination
China’s Shanghai Fosun claims rights over BioNTech distribution in Taiwan
China’s Shanghai Fosun claims rights over BioNTech distribution in Taiwan
Half of Taiwan's cram school teachers may lose their jobs
Half of Taiwan's cram school teachers may lose their jobs
Taiwan’s top weather official sparks controversy with hiking trip
Taiwan’s top weather official sparks controversy with hiking trip
Queue jumping and Taiwan's rush to vaccinate
Queue jumping and Taiwan's rush to vaccinate
Taipei's ID-based market restrictions for foreigners, locals kick in tomorrow
Taipei's ID-based market restrictions for foreigners, locals kick in tomorrow
President Tsai denies rumor she opted for Pfizer jab
President Tsai denies rumor she opted for Pfizer jab
132 local COVID cases lowest in Taiwan since Level 3 began
132 local COVID cases lowest in Taiwan since Level 3 began