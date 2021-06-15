132 local COVID cases lowest in Taiwan since Level 3 began

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Tuesday (June 15) reported 132 new local COVID-19 cases, the third-straight day it has reported less than 200 cases and the lowest number reported since Level 3 restrictions were first announced on May 15.

Health Minister and CECC head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) announced 135 new cases, including three imported infections and 132 local ones. Chen also announced eight deaths, bringing the death toll to 460.

Chen noted that Taiwan has continued to see a downward trend in new local cases but emphasized the current epidemic prevention measures must remain in place and it is not time for the public to become complacent. The 132 local cases reported on Tuesday is the lowest number since the 180 cases reported on May 15, when a Level 3 alert was issued for Taipei City and New Taipei City.

Local cases

The latest local cases include 62 men and 70 women between the ages of five and 80, with the dates of symptom onset and testing ranging from June 1 to June 14. Of these cases, 65 were in New Taipei City, 26 in Taipei City, 18 in Miaoli County, 12 in Taoyuan City, three in Keelung City, two cases each in Tainan City, Taichung City, and Hualien County, and one case each in Chiayi County and Changhua County.

Epidemiological investigations found that of the 41 cases that were outside of Taipei and New Taipei City, 33 were from known sources, six were from unknown sources, and four are under investigation. Related investigations are still ongoing.

COVID deaths

Chen said the eight coronavirus-related deaths reported on Tuesday include three men and five women between the ages of 50 and 90. The dates of symptom onset and testing ranged from May 15 to June 2.

The dates of diagnosis ranged between May 17 and June 8, while the dates of death ranged from June 6 to June 12.

Quarantine numbers

Chen pointed out that among the 11,722 confirmed cases announced between May 11 and June 13, 6,188 have been released from quarantine. This means that the ratio of people who have been released from quarantine has reached 52.8 percent of confirmed cases.

Imported cases

Case No. 13,305 is an Indonesian man in his 20s who came to Taiwan for work on May 8. Although coronavirus tests taken before his flight and after quarantine were all negative, he was required by his employer to another test on June 13, the results of which came back positive on June 15 for COVID-19 with a Ct value of 33.

According to the CECC, case Nos. 13,332 and 13,333 are Taiwanese woman in her 50s and a Taiwanese boy under the age of 10 who returned to Taiwan from Peru on June 6. The two developed a fever on June 11 and reported their condition to the health department on June 14, when coronavirus tests were administered and came back positive on June 15.

COVID case statistics

Since the outbreak began, Taiwan has carried out 903,676 COVID-19 tests, with 881,495 coming back negative. Out of the 13,241 confirmed cases, 1,158 were imported, 12,030 were local, 36 came from the Navy's "Goodwill Fleet," two were from a cargo pilot cluster, and one was an unresolved case.

A total of 92 people have been removed as confirmed cases, while 14 cases are still under investigation. Up until now, 460 individuals have succumbed to the disease.

The CECC reminds the public that under the current Level 3 restrictions, they are required to wear a mask at all times outside their home. It has also prohibited indoor gatherings of more than five people and outdoor gatherings of more than 10.