Japan considers second donation of COVID vaccines to Taiwan

Japan donated 1.24 million vaccines to Taiwan on June 4

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — After Japan sent 1.24 million COVID-19 vaccine doses to Taiwan earlier this month, its foreign minister is now considering a second donation, reports said Tuesday (June 15).

Foreign Minister Motegi Toshimitsu announced that Japan was flying 1 million AstraZeneca doses to Vietnam Wednesday (June 16), with Thailand, Indonesia, the Philippines, and Malaysia likely to receive shots in July. The vaccines were produced under license in Japan, with the supply the result of a request by Vietnam, Nikkei Asia reported.

Motegi added that Japan was considering sending more vaccines to Taiwan and Vietnam via the global COVAX platform, according to a CNA report.

On June 4, a Japan Air Lines flight landed in Taiwan carrying 1,238,460 AstraZeneca vaccine doses as a donation to the the nation. Distribution of the shots started about a week later.

The government thanked Japan for its initiative, coming in the middle of a COVID surge, while the country has met difficulties in obtaining sufficient amounts of vaccines for its population of 23.5 million, partly due to politically motivated Chinese interference.