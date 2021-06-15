Foxconn tycoon insists his employees get BioNTech COVID shots first

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Monday (June 14) revealed that during negotiations over an application to import doses of the BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine with Foxconn Technology founder Terry Gou (郭台銘), the billionaire included a controversial condition that his employees be the first to receive shots.

At a press conference on Monday, CECC head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) announced that negotiations have commenced between the center and Foxconn on the purchase of BioNTech vaccine doses and are now covering the relevant legal documents required. Chen revealed that during the talks, Gou expressed his "hope that employees can receive the vaccine first."

Chen then stressed that the most important issue now is to obtain a power of attorney certified by the original manufacturer. If this can be obtained, "we can have further discussions," said Chen.

In addition, it was reported on Saturday (June 5) that Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd claims that it is the sole distributor of BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine for the "Greater China region," including Taiwan. Therefore, it claims that any purchases of the doses for use in Taiwan must go through Fosun.

During a press conference on Sunday, Chen said that based on recent developments, "It appears that they [Fosun] have distribution rights, and we will respect their distribution rights. This is a commercial practice." However, he said that he hopes that "Shanghai Fosun's distribution rights will not interfere with our purchase of the vaccines."