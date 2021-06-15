South Africa offers investment opportunities to Asia Pacific investors

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 15 June 2021 - The Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) and joint sponsors, Citi and Absa Bank are collaborating to host the annual SA Tomorrow Investor conference, which aims to showcase the country's array of investment opportunities to investors in the Asia Pacific region, mainly from Hong Kong and Singapore.

"Asia is one of the few regions expected to grow this year, with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) forecasting growth of 7.6% in the broader Asia Pacific region, with China alone expected to grow 8.4%. Our deep and liquid capital markets offer attractive opportunities for Asian investors looking to diversify offshore and gain exposure to Africa's future growth," said JSE CEO Leila Fourie.

Prospects abound in other sectors such as financial services, technology, renewable energy and transport.

The conference will be held virtually from 17 to 18 June 2021. It will bring together institutional investors, CEOs of large listed companies, bankers, investment advisors, policy makers and financial markets regulators to deliberate on ways to unlock new and existing investment opportunities. The South African delegation will include the President of South Africa, his excellency President Cyril Ramaphosa, Finance Minister Tito Mboweni, Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago and Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan.

Investors from the United Kingdom and United Arab Emirates will also participate in the conference.

"With the global disruption to markets caused by COVID-19, investment will be vital to accelerate South Africa's economic recovery. South Africa's economic potential and investment opportunities are huge, and our partnership will help ensure that international investors and South African businesses are able to capitalise on trade and investment opportunities, now and in the future. I expect the conference will demonstrate what has been achieved, and establish a platform for what can be done, working in collaboration in the future," says Citi Country Officer, Peter Taylor.

"We are very excited at the opportunity to be involved with this conference that demonstrates to international investors, that South Africa is open for business. As a leading Pan African financial services institution, we always seek to be involved with platforms that seek to build on the great investment opportunities across our continent, that drive economic growth and jobs," said Absa CIB CEO, Charles Russon.





#JohannesburgStockExchange



