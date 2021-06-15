Resort in Taiwan's Kenting delays salaries amid pandemic

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s southern resort town of Kenting has suffered heavily under the Level 3 COVID alert, with no tourists coming in and a precipitous drop in revenue, CNA reported.

The virus has impacted the resort industry to such an extent that workers have had their salaries delayed or in some cases even halted, with layoffs occurring as well, per LTN. Kenting’s famed Yoho Beach Resort announced that due to financial dire straits, salaries for May and June would have to be paid in August.

According to the Pingtung County Labor and Youth Development Department (LYDD), companies have been recommended to curtail the working hours of their employees. Workers may apply to banks for a NT$100,000 (US$3,615) relief loan.

Businesses can also apply for relief packages from the Ministry of Economic Affairs, amounting to NT$40,000 per employee, according to the LYDD. Meetings between management and workers are supposed to be held before any delays in salary payment, and an agreement should be reached between the two parties, the LYDD said.

The tourism sector has been hit hard by the pandemic, with this year seeing a 73.2 percent drop worldwide in Foreign Direct Investment, according to the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD). The decrease suggests a US$910 billion to US$1.2 trillion loss in export revenues, which will place over 100 million tourism-related jobs at risk, UNCTAD estimated.